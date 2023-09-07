ISW: Ukrainians continue offensive ops on two front sectors as Russians face supply shortages

On 6 September, Ukrainian troops continued to advance near Bakhmut and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, making gains in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ISW reported.

Geolocated footage shows that Ukrainian forces have advanced along the trench line west of Verbove (approximately 20km southeast of Orikhiv).

Additionally, the Ukrainian General Staff has announced that Ukrainian forces have achieved unspecified successes in the direction of Robotyne to Novoprokopivka, located south of Orikhiv.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported that Ukrainian forces continued successful offensive operations south of Bakhmut.

On 6 September, Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence (GUR) Representative Andriy Yusov reported that Russia is grappling with challenges in acquiring modern optical equipment, electronics, chips, and circuits. He noted that “gray imports” and smuggling cannot fully satisfy the Russian Defense Industry Base’s (DIB) requirements.

Russian sources have also acknowledged the Russian DIB’s inability to produce an adequate supply of rubber for replacing worn tires on crucial military equipment used in frontline operations. They further pointed out that increasing tire wear would hinder the mobility of wheeled vehicles in muddy, rainy, and icy conditions.

“Poor quality and insufficient tires will impose increasing constraints on Russian mobility in the muddy season and winter,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

