Ukraine and Russia conduct large prisoner exchange on Easter, 130 Ukrainian soldiers return home

Ukraine and Russia have carried out a significant prisoner exchange on the occasion of Easter, commonly celebrated on 16 April in Ukraine, resulting in the return of 130 Ukrainian soldiers. Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, announced the news, stating that the exchange took place over several days in multiple stages.

Among the returned prisoners were members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, border guards, National Guard members, sailors, and employees of the State Special Transport Service.

Earlier, on April 10, Ukraine and Russia had conducted another prisoner exchange, during which 100 military personnel, including sailors, border guards, and National Guard members, were brought home. This marked the 40th prisoner exchange between the two countries, with a total of 2,105 individuals being repatriated so far.

