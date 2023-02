The bank of Switzerland Credit Suisse said it had frozen over $19 billion of Russian assets, including the funds of the Russian Central Bank following the Western sanctions policy, the SonntagsZeitung newspaper reported.

Earlier, Bloomberg informed that Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said that the country had frozen $8.2 billion of Russian assets and planned to use them for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Tags: Switzerland, Ukraine