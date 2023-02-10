Russo Ukrainian War. Day 352: Zelenskyy addresses EU Parliament

Russian forces continued offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast, made tactical gains near Bakhmut and sustained heavy losses near Vuhledar. UK to train Ukrainian pilots, provide Ukraine with longer-range capabilities. Zelenskyy addresses European Parliament.

Daily overview — Summary report, February 9

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, February 9, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content “[The Russian Federation continues its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Russian forces do not abandon their intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country, and continue to hit civilian targets and residences.] Russian forces continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka axes in the Oblasts of Kreminnaya, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Opytny, Maryinka, and Vugledar. Actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation to strike the positions of our troops. Over the past day, units of the Defence Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hryanikyvka and Masyutivka settlements of the Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka and Dibrova – Luhansk and Fedorivka, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Prechistivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over the past day, Russian forces launched 52 air strikes and 6 missile strikes, 2 of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast. Also, the occupiers fired 63 rockets from MLRS, in particular at the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson Oblasts. The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes : there were no changes, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. Areas of 27 settlements were shelled. Among them are Senkivka and Gai of Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Studenok, Volfyne, Basivka, Mykolaivka, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pisarivka in Sumy Oblast and Udy, Veterinarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prohody, Staritsa and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv Oblast.

Military Updates

Explosions in Berdiansk: Ukrainian soldiers hit captured airfield, Ukrinform reports, citing Berdiansk City Military Administration. “We received from our defenders detailed information about yesterday’s explosions: the airfield was hit, the administration wrote. It is also noted that the Ukrainian military eliminated more than 100 invaders. An ammunition and fuel depot and a radar station were damaged.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Since 7 February 2023, Russian forces have likely made tactical gains in two key sectors . On the northern outskirts of the Donbas town of Bakhmut, Wagner Group forces have pushed 2-3km further west, controlling countryside near the M-03 main route into the town. Russian forces increasingly dominate the northern approaches to Bakhmut.

. On the northern outskirts of the Donbas town of Bakhmut, Wagner Group forces have pushed 2-3km further west, controlling countryside near the M-03 main route into the town. Russian forces increasingly dominate the northern approaches to Bakhmut. To the south, Russian units have made advances around the western edge of the town of Vuhledar , where they re-launched offensive operations in late January 2023.

, where they re-launched offensive operations in late January 2023. However, Russian units have likely suffered particularly heavy casualties around Vuhledar as inexperienced units have been committed. Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault.

as inexperienced units have been committed. Russian troops likely fled and abandoned at least 30 mostly intact armoured vehicles in a single incident after a failed assault. The weather continues to play a significant role in the course of Russia’s war in Ukraine. With the ground frozen, there has likely been little change in cross country mobility (CCM) conditions in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks.

(CCM) conditions in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks. On 08 February 2023, surface temperatures were around 0 degrees Celsius; over the coming week, forecasts suggest soil temperature increases and snow melt are likely to deteriorate CCM across the Donbas.

and snow melt are likely to deteriorate CCM across the Donbas. CCM is likely to be at its worst, with extremely muddy conditions, over mid- to late-March. Commanders on both sides will highly likely seek to avoid scheduling major offensives at such times. However, perceived political or operational opportunities can override such concerns, as demonstrated by Russia launching its invasion in late-February 2022.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of February 8, 2022: “Russian forces continued offensive actions along the Svatove-Kreminna line on February 9. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Stelmakhivka, 15km west of Svatove. Russian milbloggers circulated footage reportedly of elements of the 3rd Motor Rifle Division (20th Combined Arms Army, Western Military District) correcting artillery strikes in an unidentified sector of the Svatove-Kreminna line. […] The commitment of a military district-level asset such as the TOS-1 to the Kreminna area suggests that the Russian MoD is prioritizing this axis. Widely circulated social media footage posted on February 9 additionally shows a Ukrainian strike on a Russian BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle about 8km south of Kreminna, indicating that the Russian command is committing new equipment to this area of the front. The Ukrainian General Staff noted that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian attack near Bilohorivka. A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian troops are conducting offensive operations north of Bilohorivka and attacked along the Shepilove-Dibrova line, about 5km south of Kreminna. Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut on February 9. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks on Bakhmut itself; northeast of Bakhmut near Vyimka (22km northeast) and Fedorivka (15km northeast); north of Bakhmut near Krasna Hora (4km north) and Paraskoviivka (5km north); and west of Bakhmut near Ivanviske (5km west) and Chasiv Yar (10km west). A Russian milblogger remarked that Russian troops have recently changed their tactics in the Bakhmut area and are focusing less on frontal assaults on small settlements and more on interdicting Ukrainian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) into Bakhmut along the E40 Bakhmut-Sloviansk and T0504 Kostyantynivka-Chasiv Yar-Bakhmut highways. This observation is consistent with the Ukrainian General Staff report of Russian attacks towards Chasiv Yar and Ivanivske, both critical settlements along the T0504. Other Russian milbloggers similarly claimed that Wagner Group forces are pushing towards Ivanivske and attacking along the E40 near Orikhovo-Vasylivka (10km northwest of Bakhmut) and Dubovo-Vasylivka (5km northwest of Bakhmut). Russian sources claimed that Wagner Group forces are additionally attacking toward Krasna Hora from three sides and that Ukrainian troops are close to withdrawing from the settlement. Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on February 9. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Avdiivka, north of Avdiivka near Novokalynove, and along the western outskirts of Donetsk City near Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, and Marinka. […] Social media footage published on February 9 purportedly shows elements of the 5th Brigade of the 1st Army Corps (forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic) attacking Ukrainian positions near Marinka. Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast on February 9. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Bohoyavlenka (25km southwest of Donetsk City) and Prechystivka (38km southwest of Donetsk City). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces resumed assault operations on the outskirts of Vuhledar. A Ukrainian reserve officer also reported that the majority ethnic Tatar volunteer battalion “Alga” of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade (3rdArmy Corps) fought near Vuhledar on February 6. The reserve officer suggested that the use of volunteer battalions in this area indicates that the 155th and 40th Naval Infantry Brigades, which were previously active in the area, sustained insurmountable losses and are being replaced by other formations. Recently posted footage from the Vuhledar area shows a defeated Russian mechanized formation of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade that lost 13 main battle tanks and 12 BMP infantry fighting vehicles in a single engagement – about half a Russian tank battalion. The footage shows the Russian formation driving in a column displaying poor tactics and a lack of learning from previous Russian tactical failures. Separate drone footage published on February 8 shows Ukrainian forces striking Russian forces approaching Vuhledar. Geolocated footage published February 7 also shows reported elements of the 36th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade (29th Combined Arms Army, Eastern Military District) striking Ukrainian positions on the eastern outskirts of Vuhledar. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin announced on February 9 that the Wagner Group has entirely stopped recruiting prisoners. In a response to a press comment, Prigozhin claimed that Wagner’s recruitment of prisoners has “completely stopped” and that “all obligations are being fulfilled” for those currently under Wagner’s employ. Prigozhin also absurdly claimed that over 10 million Americans have applied to join Wagner. The Wagner Group will likely continue to recruit from prisons, albeit in a much more limited capacity. As ISW has previously noted, Wagner’s recruitment of prisoners has slowed over the last few months, an assessment confirmed by statistics by the Federal Penitentiary Service that show that decreases in the Russian prison population stabilized between November 2022 and January 2023. This phenomenon is consistent with the overall trend of conventional Russian troops slowly replacing the Wagner Group around Bakhmut, indicating that Russian military command may be shifting away from its reliance on Wagner and therefore on using prisoners as cannon fodder. The Kremlin continues to pursue measures to gradually prepare Russia’s defense-industrial base for a protracted war in Ukraine while avoiding wider economic mobilization. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the Supervisory Board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives on February 9 and instructed the agency to support federal subjects in developing the production of unmanned aircraft systems. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev previously stated that Russian military manufacturers intend to expand the supply of reconnaissance and attack drones to support operations in Ukraine, and Russian and Iranian officials are reportedly planning to build a factory in Russia to manufacture 6,000 drones “in the coming years.” […] Dutch open-source group Oryx reported that Russian forces have lost 1,012 destroyed tanks in Ukraine with an additional 546 tanks captured by Ukrainian forces. Oryx reported that these combined losses represent roughly half the tanks that Russian forces committed to Ukraine at the start of the invasion. Fifteen hundred tanks are enough to equip more than 15 tank regiments or brigades or about 150 battalion tactical groups. The Russian military needs to quickly replenish these tank losses to maintain the ability to conduct large-scale mechanized maneuver warfare ahead of a likely increased pace of offensive operations in eastern Ukraine. Medvedev likely framed his calls for increased production as a response to Western military assistance to obscure the fact that substantial military equipment losses are driving the need for increased production. The Kremlin’s efforts to gradually prepare Russia’s defense industrial base for a protracted war while avoiding a wider mobilization of the Russian economy continue to be incompatible with the scale of the war that the Russian military is fighting in Ukraine and the scale of Russian military equipment losses. A prominent Wagner-linked Russian milblogger called for the dismissal of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu over a Russian military uniform procurement scandal. Many prominent Russian military bloggers harshly criticized Shoigu and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) over news that the 22-year-old son of the Russian Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management won a contract to supply the Russian military with new uniforms. The milbloggers argued that the new uniforms are of inferior quality and overpriced (costing about 130,000-210,000 rubles or $1,780 – $2,875 per uniform) and are part of a petty corruption scheme to enrich the families of Russian defense officials. The Grey Zone Telegram channel—a prominent Wagner Group-affiliated milblogger – wrote an explicative-laden rant to its 426,000 subscribers that Shoigu has lost credibility in front of the Russian nation and that Russian President Vladimir Putin can amend the situation by firing Shoigu, Shoigu’s “entourage” in the Russian General Staff and banning Shoigu and his associates from all Russian military affairs. This is the latest episode in a string of events that has prompted Russian military blogger communities to attack the Russian MoD and senior Kremlin officials for petty corruption and ineptitude resulting in battlefield failures and worse quality of life for average Russian soldiers. The Kremlin continues to show that it is unwilling to curb divisive rhetoric from ultranationalist pro-war figures. Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov publicly sparred with Duma Deputy General Viktor Sobolev following Sobolev’s criticism of Kadyrov’s statements on grooming standards in the Russian military being discriminatory against Muslims and calls for the Russian military to fight satanism in Poland. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on February 9 that the Kremlin is “not participating in this controversy and would not like to give any assessments” about it. 