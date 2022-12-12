Russo Ukrainian War. Day 292: An explosion at Wagner Group HQ reported

An explosion at Wagner Group HQ reported. All thermal and hydroelectric power plants are damaged after eight waves of missile attacks. Ukraine orders punitive measures on clerics with Moscow links.

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 12/12/22. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/yPGRdY9J8e — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) December 12, 2022

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, December 12, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk oblast, and Verkhnyokamyanske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Yuryivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, and Vremivka of Donetsk oblast. In addition, Russian forces carried out 2 missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk oblast, 11 airstrikes on the positions of our troops along the contact line, and also carried out more than 60 MLRS attacks on the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kherson and the positions of our troops. The threat of strikes with the use of missiles and attack UAVs against the objects of the energy system and critical infrastructure throughout the territory of Ukraine remains. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected. On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the settlements of Strilecha, Starytsa, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Volokhivka, Okhrimivka, Dvorichna, Kamianka in the Kharkiv oblast and Ivanivske in the Donetsk oblast were hit by mortar and artillery fire.

On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, Russian forces shelled the areas of sixteen settlements. Among them – Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka and Berestovka of the Kharkiv oblast; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Pischane, Makiivka and Ploshchanka in the Luhansk oblast and Chervonopopivka, Terny, Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk oblast. In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, Russian forces fired at the positions of the Defense Forces from tanks, mortars, artillery and MLRS in the areas of twenty-four settlements. These are, in particular, Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Druzhba, Zalizne, New York, Avdiivka, Opytne, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka and Maryinka of the Donetsk oblast. The occupiers struck with the forces of operational-tactical and army aviation in the areas of Spirne and Bilohorivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, enemy fire activity was recorded near Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk oblast.

, enemy fire activity was recorded near Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk oblast. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Vremivka in the Donetsk oblast and Zelene Pole, Novopil, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Dorozhnyanka, Hulyaipilske, Charivne and Mali Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia oblast. In the Kherson direction, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Red Lighthouse, Lvove, Inzhenerne, Chornobayivka and the city of Kherson. In violation of International Humanitarian Law, Russian forces continue to use civilians as human shields. In the village of Troitske in the temporarily occupied Luhansk oblast, the Russian occupiers are placing military equipment and setting up firing positions near residential buildings where the civilian population lives. [Russian occupation leadership continues the forced [“passportification”] of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. These measures are ongoing in the Melitopol district of the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian hryvnias are gradually withdrawn from the circulation of trade networks, the population is forced to switch to Russian rubles.] [The occupiers are also trying to financially encourage the local population to collaborate, providing cash assistance to pensioners in the amount of 10,000 rubles and charging a higher salary to loyal local residents who agreed to work in the institutions of the so-called occupying power.] During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as a strike on the positions of a Russian anti-aircraft missile complex. Missile troops and artillery units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit 9 control points, 17 personnel concentration areas, an artillery concentration area, and 2 munitions warehouses of the occupiers.“

Military Updates

Explosion in occupied Kadiyivka in Ukraine's east destroyed a hotel where "many mercenaries of [Russian] Wagner [Group]" were located—governor Serhiy Haidai Russian media claimed that the explosion was caused by HIMARS. https://t.co/5SCsZB3EVI pic.twitter.com/cv8vWfQ7w8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 11, 2022

Explosion at Wagner Group HQ in Kadiivka, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Haidai, and Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS. “Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that there has been an explosion at the Wagner Group headquarters in temporarily occupied Kadiivka. […]And photos have already appeared on the internet, and they are not even hiding that there have been huge losses. Russian media reported that an explosion occurred on 10 December in a hotel building, which was destroyed, and that rescue workers are clearing away the rubble.” The latest Russian attacks with drones were from the Sea of Azov, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Forces. “Kamikaze drones are being launched from the Sea of Azov now. From the eastern part of the Sea of Azov, Krasnodar Krai. The two last drone attacks were from there.” Russian invaders intensify military activities in Mariupol and its outskirts, Ukrinform reports. “In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol and its outskirts, Russian invaders are intensifying military activities. The relevant statement was made by Advisor to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram. Over the city, all day long, an unusual number of combat helicopters were flying from the Zaporizhzhia direction towards Azovstal steelworks. […] Another convoy of tanks was redeployed from the Manhush district to the Nikopol district last night, Andriushchenko wrote. In his words, the second camp for the mobilized Russian soldiers was set up in the Mariupol district, on the outskirts of the urban-type settlement of Nova Yalta. The withdrawal of Russian troops from the Berdiansk direction continues. According to Andriushchenko, about 500 Russian invaders are being accommodated near such settlements as Demianivka and Komyshuvate. Right after a successful strike on the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, Andriushchenko added. A reminder that, due to the absence of heat supply services in houses, social tensions are growing in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.” Another drifting mine defused in the Odesa region, Ukrinform reports. “The defence forces discovered another drifting anti-ship mine off the coast of the Odesa region. A unit of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine promptly defused the dangerous find,” the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Telegram. Currently, eight Russian ships are on alert in the Black Sea. There are no missile carriers among them.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 December 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/1wQ83S6FV9 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/eg3h31ZujZ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 12, 2022

On 8 December 2022, Russian presidential spokesman Dimitry Peskov rearticulated the main goals of the ‘special military operation’. He said that one of Russia’s main objectives was the ‘protection’ of residents of the Donbas and south-eastern Ukraine but claimed there was still much work to be done regarding ‘ liberation’ of those territories.

but claimed there was still much work to be done regarding ‘ of those territories. Peskov’s comments suggest that Russia’s current minimum political objectives of the war remain unchanged. Russia is likely still aiming to extend control over all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblasts. Russian military planners likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk Oblast.

Russia is likely still aiming to extend control over all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson Oblasts. Russian military planners likely still aim to prioritise advancing deeper into Donetsk Oblast. However, Russia’s strategy is currently unlikely to achieve its objectives: it is highly unlikely that the Russian military is currently able to generate an effective striking force capable of retaking these areas . Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months.

. Russian ground forces are unlikely to make operationally significant advances within the next several months. On 5 December 2022, President Putin signed the law on Russia’s Federal Budget. Draft budgets have stated over 9 trillion rubles (US $143bn) will be allocated across defence, security and law enforcement in 2023 . This is a significant increase compared to prior years and will represent over 30 per cent of Russia’s entire budget .

. This is a significant increase compared to prior years and will . The budget approved by Putin is likely over-optimistic in its expectation of revenue and spending in 2023. Therefore, other parts of Russia’s budget are likely to come under increasing pressure to support the costs of the war.

Losses of the Russian army

Personnel – about 94760 (+620),

Tanks – 2966 (+ 24 ),

), Armoured combat vehicles – 5928(+8),

Artillery systems – 1929 (+1),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 397 (+0),

Air defence means – 211 (+0),

Aircraft – 281 (+0),

Helicopters – 264 (+0),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 4544 (+4),

Vessels/boats – 16 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 1617 (+4),

Special equipment – 169 (+2),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 592 (+0)

Russia is increasing production of the most powerful means of destruction – Medvedev, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council. “It is much more difficult for us; our enemy has dug in not only in Kyiv province of our native Malorossiya. He [Russian forces of Russia – ed.] is in Europe, North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and a number of other places that have sworn allegiance to modern Nazis. [Malorossiya, literally “Little Russia”, is a geographical and historical term used to describe the modern-day territories of Ukraine, and a term that many Ukrainians consider disparaging, as it indicates imperial Russian culture that suppresses Ukrainian identity – ed.]

Therefore, we are increasing the production of the most powerful means of destruction. Medvedev has stated that the new samples of weapons of the Russian Federation are based “on new principles”, but he has not specified which ones.”

Humanitarian

“We were told:"No one needs u. Your family, Ukraine abandoned u. Besides, u are women, who will u be exchanged for" We, 27 in a cell for 6, did not let those doubts take hold. Once we whispered🇺🇦anthem.That's kept us going,” paramedic who was in🇷🇺captivity https://t.co/VvnAyi9yVo — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 12, 2022

Russia drones smash power network in Odesa, Reuters reports. “All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, leaving 1.5 million people without power, officials said on Saturday. “The situation in the Odesa region is very difficult,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly video address.”

"My main message in this video is that Ukraine will win and rebuild everything. But our children will not forget anything," says video author Oleksandr Dubovyi This video won second place in Ukrainian contest conducted by Centre of Common Actions NGO https://t.co/BqXNZQJs8r pic.twitter.com/Q98hLMGn9x — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 12, 2022

All thermal and hydroelectric power plants are damaged after eight waves of missile attacks, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. “There is a significant electricity deficit in Ukraine’s energy system. All thermal and hydroelectric power stations have been damaged; 40% of the high-voltage networks have sustained various levels of damage after eight waves of missile attacks in the country. Each of us must realise that we will go through this winter with significant restrictions on electricity consumption.”

Odesa authorities clarify previous messages on restoring energy facilities and the need to evacuate, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing DTEK Odesa electricity networks and Odesa Oblast State Administration Department of Utilities and Energy Efficiency Systems. “DTEK Odesa electricity networks, an energy company that produces and distributes electricity in the Oblast, has reported that it will take much longer to restore power facilities in Odesa Oblast than it did after previous Russian missile attacks. The authorities [initially said] that it can take up to two or three months. […] Odesa and almost the entire region remain without electricity. The situation in the energy sector of the Odesa Oblast remains difficult.

Serhii Bratchuk, spokesman for Odesa Oblast Military Administration, [later] explained that the electricity will not be absent for two or three months; the timeframe refers to the duration of restoration work at energy facilities. Speaking about the period of two or three months. We are talking about the complete restoration of high-voltage networks and the corresponding technical equipment. Odesa Oblast Military Administration and the energy industry have joined forces to ensure that electricity reaches the homes of each of our countrymen in the coming days, he wrote on Telegram.

Bratchuk also stated that no representative of the Oblast authorities made any calls for the evacuation of residents from the city of Odesa and the Oblast, and the loose interpretation of the appeal, that Odesa Oblast Department of Utilities and Energy Efficiency posted on the official Facebook page, is considered nothing other than a manifestation of hybrid war by Russian secret services against Ukraine.

Energy facilities in Odesa Oblast sustained significant damage in a Russian kamikaze drones attack on the night of 10 December, leaving thousands of consumers without electricity supply.”

Hans Petter Midttun: As of Sunday evening, the power supply was partially restored in Odesa and other towns and districts of the region. The dilemmas discussed above, however, reflect the gradual degradation of Ukraine’s electrical grid as the Russian drone and missile attacks continue. Ukraine is likely to face similar and even more fundamental challenges as the Russian attacks continue.

"Pain ppl feel when🇷🇺troops target churches, resid.buildings, kindergartens, carry out forced deportations, commit murders, rapes, torture on occupied areas. Our life changed a lot. We now working completely w/ this pain," director of🇺🇦Nobel Laureate Group https://t.co/4nOE78IGaM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 12, 2022

Environmental

Energoatom reports on the shutdown of one of the reactors at a nuclear power plant, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Energoatom, the national nuclear energy company. “[Saturday], one of Energoatom’s thousand-megawatt power units (VVER-1000) was disconnected from the power grid to eliminate a malfunction of the backup protection current transformer. It is noted that the malfunctions were eliminated, and the power unit itself was connected to the power grid on Sunday, 11 December, at 02:43.

The repair of another VVER-1000 power unit, which was damaged as a result of attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on 23 November 2022, is also being completed. In the coming days, it will also be connected to the power grid, adds Energoatom.

Currently, to meet the needs of the population and the country’s economy, all other power units of domestic nuclear power plants, except for the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, are operating at maximum capacity. Zaporizhzhia NPP, whose switching on is constantly blocked by the Russians, consumes about 100 MW of electricity for its own needs from the Ukrainian energy system.”

Legal

Ukraine’s far-reaching yet overlooked move to nationalize 5 strategic enterprises rectifies the errors of the 1990s that laid the foundations of the Soviet oligarchy, and is likely to start the end of the era of the oligarchshttps://t.co/f0AXjGqJ50 pic.twitter.com/44Wx81SVpW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 12, 2022

International legal experts assist Ukraine in sexual violence investigation, Reuters reports. “An international team of legal advisers has been working with local prosecutors in Ukraine’s recaptured city of Kherson in recent days as they began gathering evidence of alleged sexual crimes by Russian forces as part of a full-scale investigation. The visit by a team from Global Rights Compliance, an international legal practice headquartered in The Hague, has not previously been reported. […]

Accusations surfaced soon after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of rape and other abuses across the country, according to accounts Reuters gathered and the U.N. investigative body. […] The scale of the Ukrainian prosecution’s task is daunting, with the number of alleged international crimes running into tens of thousands and as the war in the east and south of the country makes already complex work more difficult and dangerous. […]

Kherson was occupied by Russian forces for months before Ukrainian troops recaptured it in early November, in one of Moscow’s biggest military defeats of the war so far. Some residents who remained during the occupation have described being detained and tortured, repeating allegations made by Ukrainians across territory that has been reclaimed by local forces in recent months.

More than 50,000 alleged incidents of international crimes have been reported by Ukraine’s prosecutor general since Russia’s full-scale invasion. They include hundreds of potential cases of alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes of aggression, some of which could be escalated to overseas tribunals like the International Criminal Court (ICC) if they are deemed sufficiently serious. […]

Anna Sosonska, deputy head of Ukraine’s eight-member war crimes unit for sexual violence, told Reuters she would supervise the investigation and look into the possible role of Russian political and military leaders in any crimes. Everywhere where Russian soldiers were based they committed war crimes, they committed sexual violence and they tortured, they murdered, she said. Аccording to the results of this trip, we discovered the facts of conflict-related sexual violence and the information has been entered into the unified register of pre-trial investigations.

Rape can constitute a war crime under the Geneva Conventions that establish international legal standards for conduct of armed conflicts. Widespread or systematic sexual violence could amount to crimes against humanity, generally seen as more serious, legal specialists said.

Serhii Doroshyn, deputy head of the national police’s Investigation Department in Crimea and Sevastopol, told Reuters the unit had questioned about 70 people so far. Many of them said they had been held at up to 10 detention centres in the Kherson region during Russia’s occupation. He added that more than half said they had been subjected to various forms of sexual violence. There are likely to be many more witnesses, he added.”

Support

Sweden’s defence minister: Assistance to Ukraine is an investment in our common security, Ukrinform reports. “Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson has said that assistance to Ukraine is a priority for Sweden.

Ukraine is a priority for Sweden, and Sweden supports Ukraine. I would like to sincerely thank the Armed Forces, who fight not only for the freedom and independence of Ukraine, not only for the territorial integrity of Ukraine but also, of course, for the whole of Europe, Jonson said.”

Mr Scholz, what are you waiting for? Germany must deliver main battle tanks to Ukraine, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, the former NATO General Secretary argues in Tagesspiegel. “In the last six weeks, Russia has launched more than 1,000 missiles into Ukraine. Their targets have not been military assets but cities and critical infrastructure. Putin is losing on the battlefield, so has opened a new frontline directly targeting the civilian population. He is trying to freeze Ukraine into submission. Addressing the horrific consequences of Russia’s actions is not enough. The western coalition must put a higher cost on Putin’s macabre strategy. We must provide air defence systems, longer range artillery, and battle tanks.

As well as greater military aid, western governments should start laying out a strong set of security guarantees for Ukraine. That is the purpose of the Kyiv Security Compact that I co-authored for President Zelenskyy. The principle is simple, to guarantee its long-term security Ukraine needs a robust enough defence capable of defeating Russia now and deterring aggression in the future.

This is in stark contrast to the approach proposed last week by President Macron. In a television interview, he declared that Russia must be given security guarantees. My message to President Macron is that we have tried this model – it does not work. For the last 30 years, we consistently reached out to Russia to encourage it to be a constructive partner for our continent’s security.

Vladimir Putin’s actions show he has no interest in this proposition and is set on a neo-imperialist course. Any commitments he signed up for would not be worth the paper they were written on. We are in a battle of wills. Vladimir Putin must understand our support for Ukraine will not falter and that his war is futile. Only then will a lasting peace be possible.”

Ukraine negotiates with Germany on the latest supplies of weapons, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Oleksii Makieiev, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, in an interview with Welt am Sonntag. “We were assured during direct negotiations that there will be more weapons and more ammunition. We will jointly announce which ones at the appropriate time, he said. I don’t want to put diplomatic pressure on the German government, but I want Germany to provide what it has as soon as possible. Because we don’t have any more time to wait for weapons, the ambassador added.

Makieiev said Ukraine needs more anti-aircraft systems, howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and ammunition. In addition, we are still talking about the supply of Marder and Leopard tanks. However, the decision on this remains with the German government, the Ukrainian diplomat said. According to the media, the German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has received an order for two Skynex anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine.”

EU Council decides on €18 billion package for Ukraine despite Hungary’s veto, Ukrainska Pravda reported Saturday, citing the press service of the EU Council. “Despite a veto by Hungary, the Council of the European Union has reached an agreement on a legislative package that will enable the European Union to provide Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of €18 billion in 2023. The proposal was adopted by the Council on 10 December through a written procedure and will be submitted to the European Parliament for possible adoption next week.

The package provides for a structural solution to financially support Ukraine in 2023. The amount to be lent to Ukraine in 2023 will be €18 billion, and the loans will have a 10-year grace period. EU member states will cover most of the interest costs from externally assigned revenues. Guarantees for these borrowings will be provided either from the EU budget or by member states, the press service said.

The programme aims to provide short-term financial assistance, funding for Ukraine’s immediate needs, rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, and initial support for sustainable post-war reconstruction, with a view to supporting Ukraine on its path to European integration. Hungary had opposed the EU’s decision to provide Ukraine with the €18 billion aid package.”

It is up to Ukraine to set conditions for peace talks – UK's Foreign Minister Any peace talks in Ukraine should not be used as a cover-up for the Russian rearmament, 🇬🇧Foreign Minister James Cleverly said in an interview with Sky News.

📷@JamesCleverlyhttps://t.co/8TtYv5AbjU pic.twitter.com/6zoV3lr9sx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 11, 2022

New Developments

The Mayor of #Mykolaiv on the possibility of a strike on the banking system of Ukraine. "I don't think it's possible. They speak about it and show that their real goal is not "denazification" or "demilitarization." It's genocide."–Oleksandr Syenkevych. 🎥 @ZarinaZabrisky pic.twitter.com/yTfR5wEsoR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 11, 2022

Russia and West reach a point of confrontation and we will have to live with this – Peskov, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novostiand TASS. “Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President’s Press Secretary, has stated that the relationship between Russia and the West has reached the point of confrontation, and [we] will have to live in these conditions.” War to end through military defeats of Russia, sanctions, internal sabotage – Podoliak, Ukrinform reports, citing Mykhailo Podoliak, the advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. “No need to be scared of post-Putin future. There is only one way to end the war: military defeats of Russia on the battlefield + sanctioned depletion of RU-economy + isolation of Russia on world markets + internal sabotage within RF = Ukraine’s victory and recovery of global security, Podoliak wrote.” EU to discuss Russia, Iran sanctions, top up of Ukraine arms fund, Reuters “European Union foreign ministers will meet on Monday [….]. Foreign ministers will discuss a ninth package of Russia sanctionsthat are set to place almost 200 more individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list. They are also due to review new sanctions on Iranian people and organisations over human rights abuses in Tehran’s crackdown on protesters and the supply of drones to Russia. They will also aim to top up by 2 billion euros a fund member states have used to finance arms purchases for Kyiv, but which has been largely depleted over almost 10 months of the war in Ukraine. Ukraine gets more US aid as Russia-Iran ties worry West, Reuters “The United States announced new military aid for Ukraine on Friday and vowed to disrupt Russian ties with Iran, which a British envoy said involved Moscow seeking hundreds of ballistic missiles and offering unprecedented military support in return. […] White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters Washington was very concerned about the “deepening and burgeoning defence partnership” between Iran and Russia and would work to disrupt that relationship, including on drones.” Ukraine orders punitive measures on clerics with Moscow links, Reuters “Ukraine’s top security officials have ordered punitive measures against seven senior clerics, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, part of a crackdown on a branch of the Orthodox Church with longstanding ties to Moscow. The clerics are among Orthodox leaders known to have been sympathetic to Russia’s portrayal of its 10-month-old invasion of Ukraine. […] We are doing everything to ensure that no strings are available to be pulled by the aggressor state that could make Ukrainian society suffer, Zelenskyy said.”

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of December 11, 2022: