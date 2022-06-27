Russo-Ukrainian War, Day 124: Russia fires 62 missiles at Ukraine, strikes Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv.

Article by: Zarina Zabrisky

Russia carried out another massive strike firing 62 missiles on Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, and other cities. Russian troops also intensified the shelling of Ukrainian positions and launched artillery and missile strikes along the entire southern front in various regions of the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts. Zelensky asked allies for immediate help with air defense systems. G7 leaders acknowledge the looming global economic crisis. NATO prepares to defend against Russia and increase military assistance to Ukraine. Belarus is being involved in the war more actively. Russia has defaulted on foreign debt — for the first time since 1918. Explosions at weapons depots and oil depots in Russia are most likely related to the actions of Ukrainian special forces.

Daily overview — Summary report, June 26

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 06.00 am, June 27, 2022, is in the dropdown menu below.

Show the Content According to information from the General Staff as of 06.00 27.06.2022, supplemented by its [18:00 assessment]. The one-hundred-twenty-fourth (124) day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to a russian military invasion continues. In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found. According to available information, the leadership of the republic of belarus continues to provide military support to the russian federation, in particular, another consignment of ammunition of up to 20 cars was sent to the Belgorod region. In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to provide enhanced protection of the Ukrainian-russian border. In addition, it continued shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Khrinivka and Yanzhulivka in the Chernihiv oblast. Inflicted air strikes on the settlement of Slavgorod of the Sumy oblast. In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy fired on units of the Defense Forces, conducted radio-technical reconnaissance and electronic warfare. In the Kharkiv direction, it fired from tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Shevelivka, Pishchane, Chuhuiv, Shestakove, Zamulivka, and Ruska Lozova. It carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlements of Dementiyivka and Pytomnyk, but had no success. The occupiers remotely mined the area near Fedorivka, Ukrainka, Zamulivka, Shestakove, and Peremohy. In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy concentrated its efforts in the direction of the settlement of Dolyna. Shooting from barrel artillery and jet artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Khrestyshche, Hrushuvakha, Svitlychne and Kurulka. The occupiers also launched an air strike near Dovhenke. In order to improve the tactical situation, the enemy is advancing in the direction of the village of Mazanivka, the battle continues. "Russia accumulates its forces. Sloviansk is getting ready for any scenarios" – Donetsk Regional Military Administration in on the air of the 🇺🇦telethon 🇷🇺 will most likely attempt to recreate Mariupol & Sievierodonetsk scenarios in Sloviansk. https://t.co/ZDSq27SehJ pic.twitter.com/wm65E839sN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022 In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to blockade the city of Lysychansk from the south. It is shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Lysychansk, Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka and Verkhnokamyanka. Enemy assault aircraft struck near Lysychansk. Fighting continues in the Vovchoyarivka area. Near Verkhnokamyanka, the Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses on the enemy and forced them to retreat. Russians try to block Lysychansk – Luhansk Oblast governor Haidai "City and nearby villages are living through hardest days. Russians destroy everything on their path…enemy artillery burns out buildings street by street." 2 churches destroyed as wellhttps://t.co/VHXUnkGkuR pic.twitter.com/OnFAD2o4JG — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022 In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active combat battles. It fired artillery at the districts of Raihorodok and Mayaky. In the Bakhmut direction, it fired at our positions with mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Klynove, and Zaitseve. The strike of army aircraft was recorded near Pokrovsky. Our soldiers found and neutralized sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Spirne and Yakovlivka, and also repulsed the assault in the direction of Klynove. The enemy offensive in the areas of Berestove and Vershyna was stopped. The occupiers withdrew. The enemy carries out arrangements of new positions, in particular checkpoints around Mykolayivka. In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at the positions of our troops from the barrel and jet artillery along the line of contact. It struck air strikes in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Vesele, Vuhledar, Shevchenko, Prychystivka, Marinka and Pavlivka. An enemy missile and air strike was recorded in the village of Avdiivka. Near Marinka, Ukrainian soldiers again suppressed the enemy’s attempt to advance in its infancy. In the South Buh direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. Conducts reconnaissance, and improves engineering equipment positions. It fired on civilian and military infrastructure from the barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Velyka Kostromka, Potemkine, Knyazivka, Partizanske, Kvitneve, and Stepova Dolyna. Ukrainian aircraft struck several successful air strikes on enemy clusters. In the Black Sea, the occupiers are holding two high-precision weapons carriers ready to launch missiles.

Military Updates

It’s difficult to see this morning’s missile attack against residential areas of Kyiv 🇺🇦 as anything but a deliberate 🇷🇺 escalation and a signal to the G7 meeting in Elmau today. pic.twitter.com/NvTftqyHPd — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) June 26, 2022

Russian massive missile attack on Ukraine explained by Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Viktor Andrusiv:

1. The US, Canada, the UK, and Japan banned the import of Russian gold which means 15 billion US dollars less in the annual budget of the Russian Federation.

2. Boris Johnson promised today to put pressure on Macron and Scholz to dissuade them from imposing a “bad peace” on Ukraine. After the morning shelling, Macron and Scholz had fewer arguments for their position.

3. Today is the last day of payment of 100 million dollars on the external debt of the Russian Federation.

Russia launched 63 missiles on Ukraine this weekend, according to President Zelenskyy. @nytimes made a map of where they were launched from. pic.twitter.com/XtVeMcP6Go — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

The Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov called on NATO to respond to the shelling:

to tighten sanctions against Russia.

supply Ukraine with powerful air defense systems.

put forward the demilitarization of the European part of the Russian Federation as a condition for normalizing relations.

G7 should react to Kyiv missile strike with more sanctions, arms supplies. "The G7 summit must respond with more sanctions on Russia and more heavy arms for Ukraine," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "Russia’s sick imperialism must be defeated." https://t.co/b5PTjW3WjL — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022

In Donbas, Ukrainian Army inflicts heavy losses on Russian forces near Bakhmut. Russian troops withdrew after an unsuccessful assault near the village of Pavlivka, reports the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Russian forces are also trying to block Lysychansk from the south with the help of heavy artillery, the report said.

In the Donetsk Oblast, the Russian army is trying to blockade Lysychansk from the south, while shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the vicinity and inflicting an aircraft assault. Large columns of military equipment of the Russian occupiers are moving westward through Mariupol for the fourth day in a row, according to Piotr Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol. Limited Russian military personnel remains in the city to protect potential facilities (port, factories, railway).

Russian shelling kills 2, wounds 1 in Kharkiv Oblast Women died in the settlement of Kluhyno-Bashkyrivka in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russia’s artillery shelling on June 26, according to Viktor Zabashta, head of the Emergency Medical Center in Kharkivhttps://t.co/2wMbLrXnYJ pic.twitter.com/OC5dEyofty — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

In the Kharkiv Oblast, the invaders fired from tanks, mortars, cannons, and rocket artillery, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army. 2 people were killed, 5 were injured as a result of shelling. At night in Kharkiv, a missile hit the schoolyard. A medical institution was damaged. A highrise building collapsed as a result of the air attack. Witnesses report that seven missiles were launched out of Belgorod.

In the Sumy Oblast, Russian forces fired on Sumy Oblast 150 times, launching unguided missiles from helicopters. One person died and one was hospitalized. The Russian army fired from their territory and launched unguided missiles from helicopters.

In the Cherkasy Oblast, as a result of a missile attack,1 dead and five injured. Infrastructure damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the Kryvyi Rih District, Russia fired on the town of Zelenodolsk from multiple rocket launchers. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling. High-rise buildings, a children’s athletic center, and a post office were damaged by the all-day shelling

In the Zhytomyr Oblast, Russians are abducting people for money at Enerhodar NPP. The going rate is 50,000 hryvnias, reports Ukrainska Pravda.

In Kyiv, four missiles reached the ground and a missile hit a residential building, a kindergarten, 6 injured, 1 dead. Russian invaders fired X101 missiles from Tu-95 and Tu-160 planes, which can fly a distance of up to 5.5 thousand km, and took off from Astrakhan. The missiles were launched over the Caspian Sea, according to the command of the Air Force.

In the Mykolaiv Oblast, 9 missiles were launched on the city. Russian invaders shell Mykolaiv every day from Kherson.

In the Kherson Oblast, in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, the Ukrainian resistance blew up the car of a local collaborator Irina Makhneva, the self-proclaimed head of the Kakhovka department of education. The collaborator survived.

Collaborator's car burned in temporarily occupied Kakhovka – RU state media TASS In occupied Kakhovka, Kherson Obl, partisans burned the car of the so-called "head of the education department" Iryna Makhnyova.https://t.co/kvU4O251Ka pic.twitter.com/HhWqTmOLhK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

In the Black Sea, the military operation continues on Zmiinyi Island.

In the Odesa Oblast, at night the missile was launched from a Tu-22m strategic aircraft and hit a residential area, six civilians were injured as a result of the attack. Two missiles were launched at Odesa during the day but were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense.

In Belarus, Russia is building up its military presence. According to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the leadership of institutions and organizations of the Gomel region was warned about the likelihood of the return of units of the Russian Federation Armed Forces. The Russians are planning to increase the number of operational-tactical aviation on the territory of Belarus. Official version: for conducting joint air patrols as part of a joint combat training center.

In Russia, explosions at weapons depots and oil depots are most likely related to the actions of Ukrainian special forces, reports The Times.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

While Russia’s main operational focus remains the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk pocket, a week of consistently heavy shelling suggests Russia is now trying to regain momentum on the northern Izium axis. Ukrainian forces continue to hold the line in that sector, making good use of forested terrain to assist their defense.

Over the coming weeks, Russia’s campaign will highly likely increasingly rely on echelons of reserve forces. These consist of several distinct components which Russia has almost certainly already started to field.

Russia’s Combat Army Reserve is a recent innovation of part-time but volunteer reservists, which deploy as whole units typically ear-marked for rear area security tasks. The Human Mobilisation Resource is the sizable pool of all veterans who have served in the regular military in the last five years. Russian authorities are likely using volunteers from this category to fill out the third battalions within regular brigades. Despite a continued shortfall in the number of deployable reservists for Ukraine, the Russian leadership likely remains reluctant to order a general mobilization.

Losses of the Russian army [HEADING 3]

As of Monday 27 June, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the war to the present day:

⚰️russia's combat losses in Ukraine as of June 27 ▪ 35000 killed soldiers (+150)

▪ 1552 tanks (+20)

▪ 3687 APV (+28)

▪ 771 artillery systems (+7)

▪ 217 aircraft and 184 helicopters

▪ 14 boats and cutters#StopRussia #StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/AK2WJMhF06 — VoxUkraine (@voxukraine) June 27, 2022

Humanitarian

Join us every day as we observe a minute’s silence in honor of the soldiers, men, women & children who perished in this savage war They laid down their lives for Ukraine & Europe RIP -Andriy Vdovenko, Ivan Bidniak, Vasyl Drohomeretsky (28yrs), Liubomyr Vaverchaka#ArmUkraineNow pic.twitter.com/dI3G6MG2m3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

Mariupol residents suffer from hunger. Some put pigeon traps on the streets so as not to starve to death.

The Russian occupiers in Mariupol are trying to provide water. But because all the pipes are broken, the water just flows on the ground & people collect water straight from the puddles. 📽️https://t.co/MmWtt7hPuq pic.twitter.com/BdhMs7brFx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022

In Mariupol, more than 100 bodies were found in a destroyed building under the rubble.

️Environmental

A RU missile flew critically low above Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant – Enerhoatom "The missile made its way from the South to the North of Ukraine. It’s likely that Kyiv, where there’ve been explosions all morning, was its goal."https://t.co/1Khhe8DA0o pic.twitter.com/4O67LkNFYb — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022

A Russian missile flew critically low above the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant. The missile made its way from the South to the North of Ukraine, reports Ukrainska Pravda. “Any damage to the active power unit will have very serious consequences and may threaten the world with a horrible nuclear disaster”, — claims Enerhoatom.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has exported at least 400,000 tons of grain from the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, said Taras Vysotsky, First Deputy Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Legal

Ukraine has asked Switzerland for legal support in providing consular services to Ukrainians in Russia. This was stated by the President of the Swiss Confederation Ignacio Cassis.

Support

The heads of the G7 have agreed to provide Ukraine with indefinite support in the defense against Putin’s aggression, as discussed in the draft resolution of the summit.

NATO summit in Madrid to discuss biggest military deployment since the Cold War – El Pais Russian invasion of Ukraine has led NATO to designate 🇷🇺 as its main threat. Significant increase of alliance troops in Eastern Europe is envisaged to protect allies.https://t.co/rzt3GqkUYb pic.twitter.com/GrWsbuEApR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak wrote that the G7 countries should respond to today’s attack on Kyiv as follows:

strengthen sanctions, in particular, introduce a gas embargo;

organize military convoys to unblock Ukrainian ports;

recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism;

give Ukraine more weapons.

The Russian war against Ukraine will dominate the summit of G7 nations in Bavaria where the leaders of the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Canada, and Japan will face a challenging task: show unity and resolve over the war and show readiness to fix the global economic crisis. According to BBC, a senior US official described the dilemma thus: “How do we maximize pain on Putin’s regime? How do we minimize spillbacks back to the rest of the world?”

️The UK, the US, Canada, and Japan imposed a ban on gold imports from Russia will not apply to already purchased gold. The plan is “largely symbolic” as flows have already been restricted by sanctions, reports Bloomberg.

️The UK is ready to be a guarantor for the World Bank lending a 525 million dollar loan to Ukraine. It will cover costs such as the salaries in the public sector and the running of schools and hospitals.

New developments

Demining dog Patron showed the subscribers a new fit – a stylish white & blue vyshyvanka. "Honestly, I don't like to wear anything but my work vest and Vyshyvanka." https://t.co/VNh76co9Py pic.twitter.com/t0GsYshR5A — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 27, 2022

Russia has defaulted on foreign debt for the first time since 1918, according to Bloomberg. On the evening of June 26, the grace period for the payment of interest to foreign creditors in the amount of $ 100 million ended. Such delay is considered a “default event”. However, the default is somewhat symbolic, as it has little significance for Russians, who have already faced inflation and the worst economic contraction in recent years, writes Bloomberg.

Ukraine at its own expense purchased 2900 RGW 90 Matador grenade launchers from German arms manufacturers. The deal was approved by the German government, writes Welt am Sonntag.

Ukraine purchased 2,900 RGW 90 Matador anti-tank missile systems from the German concern Dynamit Nobel Defense – Welt am Sonntag 🇩🇪anti-tank missile systems arrived in Ukraine in 2 batches – 2,300 & 576 units. https://t.co/mRZsYy0G8p pic.twitter.com/08O6IjPaKq — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 26, 2022

Chernomorneftegaz tower was shelled again in Crimea. The strike hit the Tavrida drilling rig and left a nearly five-meter hole in the helipad. Russian officials in occupied Crimea blamed Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The rigs were seized by Russia after the Crimean annexation in 2014.

Assessment

On the war.

The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of Saturday 26 June, 2022:

Russian forces conducted a massive missile strike against the Schevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on June 26, likely to coincide with the ongoing summit of G7 leaders.[1] This is the first such major strike on Kyiv since late April and is likely a direct response to Western leaders discussing aid to Ukraine at the ongoing G7 summit, much like the previous strikes on April 29 during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Kyiv.[2] Ukrainian government sources reported that Russian forces targeted infrastructure in the Shevchenkivskyi district using X101 missiles fired from Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers over the Caspian Sea and noted the Russian attack was an attempt to “show off” their capabilities.[3] Open-source Twitter account GeoConfirmed stated that the strikes targeted the general vicinity of the Artem State Joint-Stock Holding Company, a manufacturer of air-to-air missiles, automated air-guided missile training and maintenance systems, anti-tank guided missiles, and aircraft equipment.[4] GeoConfirmed noted that Russian forces likely fired the missiles from the maximum possible range, which would have interfered with GPS and radar correlation and resulted in the strike hitting civilian infrastructure, and additionally hypothesized some of the missiles may have been fired from Russian-occupied southern Ukraine.[5] Russian forces likely targeted the Artem Plant as a means of posturing against Western military aid to Ukraine during the G7 summit and inflicted additional secondary damage to residential infrastructure.[6] The Kremlin continues to manipulate Russian legislation to carry out “covert mobilization” to support operations in Ukraine without conducting full mobilization. The Russian State Duma announced plans to review an amendment to the law on military service on June 28 that would allow military officials to offer contracts to young men immediately upon “coming of age” or graduating high school, thus circumventing the need to complete military service as conscripts.[7] Head of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov stated on June 25 that the Kremlin is carrying out “covert mobilization” and that due to continuous Russian mobilization efforts, Ukrainian forces cannot wait for the Russians to exhaust their offensive potential before launching counteroffensives.[8] Budanov remarked that the Kremlin has already committed 330,000 personnel to the war, which constitutes over a third of the entirety of the Russian Armed Forces, and that Russian President Vladimir Putin will face substantial domestic and social opposition if he increases this number by carrying out general (as opposed to covert) mobilization, as ISW has previously assessed. Colonel-General Genady Zhidko, current director of Russia’s Military-Political Directorate, is likely in overall command of Russian forces in Ukraine. Zhidko sat next to and conferred with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu during an inspection of Russian ground forces in Ukraine on June 26, though Zhidko’s nameplate was notably blurred out by the Russian Ministry of Defense and his position has not been officially confirmed, unlike the commanders of Russia’s two force groupings in Ukraine that ISW reported on June 26.[9] Conflict Intelligence Team previously reported on May 26 that Zhidko replaced Commander of the Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov as overall commander in Ukraine, though ISW could not independently verify this change at the time.[10] Reports on June 21 of Dvornikov’s dismissal and Zhidko’s prominent place in Shoigu’s June 26 visit likely confirm this change. Key Takeaways Russian forces conducted a missile strike against Kyiv for the first time since April 29, likely to coincide with the ongoing G7 leadership summit.

Russian Colonel-General Gennday Zhidko has likely taken over the role of theatre commander of operations in Ukraine.

Russian forces continued attacks against the southern outskirts of Lysychansk and consolidated control of Sievierodonetsk and surrounding settlements.

Russian forces are conducting operations to the east of Bakhmut to maintain control of the T1302 Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway.

Russian forces conducted unsuccessful ground assaults to the northwest of Sloviansk.

Russian forces intensified artillery strikes against Ukrainian positions along the Southern Axis.

Russian occupation authorities are escalating measures to stem Ukrainian partisan activity in occupied areas through increased filtration measures and the abduction of civilians.

