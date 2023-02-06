Norway plans to provide $7 bln in aid to Ukraine over five years

Norway’s prime minister has proposed that his country should provide $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine over five years, Reuters reported.

The largest assistance program Norway has ever had will fund military needs and humanitarian aid, Jonas Gahr Stoere said.

The money would be distributed according to the Ukrainian government’s priorities and not necessarily transferred directly to the authorities to avoid corruption.

Norway’s prime minister said that the country Norway should also give an extra 4,8 billion in aid in 2023 to poor countries which suffered from soaring global food prices aid of the Russian war.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the five-year package “unprecedented” and thanked Jonas Gahr Stoere for Norway’s “significant contribution to Ukraine’s future victory over Russia and successful post-war recovery.”

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Norway, Ukraine