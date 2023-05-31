Norway announces USD 6 bn additional security assistance package for Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg and Jonas Gahr Støre at the joint press conference at Office of the Prime Minister 30 May 2023. Credit: Office of the Prime Minister



According to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway will provide military, humanitarian, and civilian support to Ukraine worth over $6,3 bn in the next five years.

“Norway and other allies have supported Ukraine in its legitimate fight for independence and freedom from the outset. Military support from Norway and other Western countries is essential to the Ukrainian war effort, and we will support Ukraine for as long as is necessary,” said the prime minister of Norway during the meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

On 30 May, Stoltenberg and Støre met in Oslo to discuss NATO cooperation with Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Ukraine.