Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister: one German submarine will kick Russian fleet out of Black Sea

 

Ukraine’s deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has called on Germany to supply a HDW Class 212A submarine by ThyssenKrupp to Ukraine. According to him, the Bundeswehr has six such submarines; only one can “kick the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea.” 

“It is not wishful thinking, but my personal experience. As consul-general in Hamburg, I was on board U 212A at the marine base Eckernförde in 2008. Really huge! One admiral told me: you just need ONE sub to keep the Russian Black Sea fleet in check,” Melnyk tweeted.

US Navy veteran and nuclear submarine officer John Mues commented that this is a “brilliant” idea. “As a former NATO post-command exercise manager, I can attest no asset disrupts better than a submarine. I would also look at Sweden’s AIP or even Ula subs,” he wrote, adding that another outcome of Ukraine having a submarine in the Black Sea is that it would minimize Russian naval transit through the Dardanelles/Bosporous straits, if Turkey would at some time allow their passage.

Apart from submarines, Melnyk called on Germany to supply more naval assets such as decommissioned frigate Lübeck or Sea Sparrow and Harpoon missiles.

Recently, Germany adopted a much-awaited decision to supply Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, following months of requests from Ukraine to be supplied heavy battle tanks.

