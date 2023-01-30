Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister: one German submarine will kick Russian fleet out of Black Sea

Ukraine’s deputy Foreign Minister and former Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk has called on Germany to supply a HDW Class 212A submarine by ThyssenKrupp to Ukraine. According to him, the Bundeswehr has six such submarines; only one can “kick the Russian fleet out of the Black Sea.”

“It is not wishful thinking, but my personal experience. As consul-general in Hamburg, I was on board U 212A at the marine base Eckernförde in 2008. Really huge! One admiral told me: you just need ONE sub to keep the Russian Black Sea fleet in check,” Melnyk tweeted.

Hi guys, I know I’m gonna get a new shit storm, but I have another creative idea. Germany (ThyssenKrupp) produces one of the world’s best submarines HDW Class 212A. The Bundeswehr has 6 such U-boats. Why not to send one to Ukraine? Then we’ll kick 🇷🇺fleet out of the Black Sea💪 pic.twitter.com/qy75sRVZ76 — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) January 28, 2023

US Navy veteran and nuclear submarine officer John Mues commented that this is a “brilliant” idea. “As a former NATO post-command exercise manager, I can attest no asset disrupts better than a submarine. I would also look at Sweden’s AIP or even Ula subs,” he wrote, adding that another outcome of Ukraine having a submarine in the Black Sea is that it would minimize Russian naval transit through the Dardanelles/Bosporous straits, if Turkey would at some time allow their passage.

As a former nuclear submarine officer who has spent plenty of time on diesel submarines as well, I THINK IT IS BRILLIANT IDEA. As a former NATO post-command exercise mgr, can attest no asset disrupts better than a submarine. I would also look at Sweden’s AIP or even Ula subs. — John Mues (@MuesforMontana) January 28, 2023

Apart from submarines, Melnyk called on Germany to supply more naval assets such as decommissioned frigate Lübeck or Sea Sparrow and Harpoon missiles.

A month ago Germany DECOMMISSIONED frigate Lübeck. True,it was 32 ys. old. But still -with POLITICAL WILL- it could be transferred to Ukraine to combat🇷🇺submarines & war ships in the Black Sea.Or least its weaponry like Sea Sparrow & Harpoon missiles! WHY? https://t.co/PiagdNquAF pic.twitter.com/dmWLBB8b5z — Andrij Melnyk (@MelnykAndrij) January 29, 2023

Recently, Germany adopted a much-awaited decision to supply Leopard-2 tanks to Ukraine, following months of requests from Ukraine to be supplied heavy battle tanks.

