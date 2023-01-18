Maramures express: Ukraine launches first train to Romania after 17-year pause ~~

The first train connecting Ukraine with Romania has been launched on 18 January after a 17-year pause, CEO of Ukraine’s state train service Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin reported. Train #810 will connect Ukraine’s Rakhiv and Dilove to Romania’s Valea Viseului and will run twice a day.

According to Mr. Kamyshin, Ukraine’s repairs of the 20 km of the track were completed amid Russia’s war against Ukraine in August 2022, after two months of work, and Romania railways completed the remaining length over six months. Ukraine also purchased brand new diesel trains for the route, made in Ukraine during the war.

The connection is important, Mr. Kamyshin says, because:

It is yet another connection for cargo export, meaning more business for both countries. It is vital for Ukraine because cargo export is blood for Ukraine’s economy amid Russia’s occupation and obstruction of Black Sea ports. It is also beneficial for Romania, both railways and the Constanta seaport, as well as a great extension for # SolidarityLanes, which finds land transport options for the export of Ukrainian grain. It is another connection for Ukrainians to the EU. “You can change the train in Valea Viseului and travel to Cluj-Napoca where the international airport gives you 30 destinations per day, incl. 2 flights to London. Or you can go to Bucharest.” More than 30,000 Ukrainians live in Maramures county of Romania, which is neighboring Ukraine. “We are happy to give them a comfortable connection to visit their friends and relatives in Ukraine.” It is a great opportunity for Romanians to Visit Ukraine . Ski resorts in the winter time or hiking in the Carpathians in the summertime. “And yes, I’m sure that many Romanians are fine to travel to Ukraine even amid the war.” After a few more exercises with border control and the customs office, a direct transit route connecting Ukraine with Ukraine via Romania will be launched, which is important because of the Carpathian mountains, complicating other ways to connect inside Ukraine.

Crossing the border from 🇺🇦 to 🇷🇴. pic.twitter.com/Ut03Z8BfR6 — Alexander Kamyshin (@AKamyshin) January 17, 2023

Tags: Romania, train, transport