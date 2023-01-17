Russian occupiers plan to transfer cities to status of villages, cut their budget – Luhansk Administration

In Luhansk Oblast, the Russian occupiers want to transfer some of the captured towns to the status of villages in order to further reduce costs, in particular, on social infrastructure, Luhansk Oblast Administration reported.

“The so-called leadership of the ‘republic’ is considering the possibility of reorganizing some cities to the level of townships. Local administrations, the staff of communal enterprises will be canceled or reduced; they promise an even more limited budget, optimization of the network of hospitals, schools and kindergartens.”

Russian occupiers closed all the mines in the village of Khrustalne. Furthermore, Russian companies that came to “launder money” dismantled the roofs of many high-rise buildings and fled. For more than a month and a half, the houses have been without roofs, due to which not only the upper floors, but also many others, regularly flooded.