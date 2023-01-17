Everyone involved in Dnipro missile attack will be held to account, Zelenskyy says

Everyone involved in Dnipro missile attack will be held to account, Zelenskyy says

 

Latest news Ukraine

“We will definitely find everyone who caused this terror. Everyone involved in this and other missile attacks against Ukraine will be found and held to account,” Zelenskyy commented after hearing the report on the house destroyed by a Russian missile in Dnipro.

The debris dismantling and search and rescue operation is completed. It is known about 45 dead, including 6 children. 79 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity, including 16 children. In total, about 1700 people lived in this high-rise building. In the building, 230 apartments were damaged, 72 were completely destroyed.

“I instructed to simplify and speed up the provision of assistance to the victims so that people could start rebuilding their lives after this tragedy as soon as possible. We are also carrying out an investigation to clarify all the circumstances and identify all those involved in this crime of Russia against civilians of Ukraine,” he added.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags