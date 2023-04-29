Recent Ukraine missile strikes by Russia may have aimed at military supplies, reserves – British intel

Removing the rubble after a Russian missile attack on a nine-story apartment building in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast. Photo: Suspilne Cherkasy / Serhii Yefimov.

In its latest intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry says that Russia might have targeted Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies in its first major wave of cruise missile strikes since March, which killed at least 25 Ukrainian civilians in two Ukrainian cities.

The ministry tweeted;

“In the early hours of 28 April 2023, Russia launched the first major wave of cruise missile strikes against Ukraine since early March 2023. Although Ukraine shot down most of the missiles, at least 25 civilians were killed.”

“The attacks suggest a departure in Russia’s use of long-range strikes. The wave involved fewer missiles than those over the winter and was unlikely to have been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. There is a realistic possibility that Russia was attempting to intercept Ukrainian reserve units and military supplies recently provided to Ukraine.”

“Russia operates an inefficient targeting process and prioritises perceived military necessity over preventing collateral damage, including civilian deaths.”

Read also:

Upd. The death toll has risen to 23 in the Uman missile attack, Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported.

📷Carlos Barria (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/grZBm4anQE — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

Dnipro City Mayor Borys Filatov says a woman and her three-year-old child died in the Russian strike on Dnipro.https://t.co/hXnN7YNWUH — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 28, 2023

Tags: Russian missile strikes