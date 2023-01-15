Rivne Oblast keeps building fortifications to repel possible assaults from Belarus

Head of the Rivne Oblast Military Administration Vitalii Koval says that currently, the busy construction works continue in the region’s northern part bordering on Belarus: engineering and fortification structures such as anti-tank ditches are being actively built there. According to him, all 229 kilometers of the border with Belarus are being fortified to such an extent that Russian troops wouldn’t able to penetrate deep into the region.
“The local population has a fighting spirit. Consider it another army. People are ready to defend their territory. Historically, the north of Rivne Oblast is the region of partisan glory. There was always a strong resistance movement here. Neither Nazi Germany nor the all-forbidding and controlling Soviet government could sway them,” Koval assured.
The oblast head says that local residents volunteer every day to dig anti-tank ditches, and help build necessary fences and fortifications. Among those are people who come to work every day even on holidays.
“In our region, the entire border perimeter is mined. In addition, the north of Rivne Oblast is the continuous forests and swamps. Only a madman would dare to get into this, as we call it, Polissia cauldron,” Koval says.
He added thatnot only the Armed Forces, the Territorial Defense troops, and border guards are ready to defend Rivne Oblast, but also the volunteer formations in each of the 64 territorial communities of the region. These undergo daily combat training, practice shooting skills, tactics and strategy of war in the conditions of their respective territories.
Ukraine's unexpected allies
“When [beavers] build dams, usually people destroy those, but this year this didn't happen because of the war, so now there is water everywhere,” Volyn Oblast terrirotial defense soldier said during drills on Belarus borderhttps://t.co/95IEdilFmM
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 13, 2023
Ukraine is building wall on its northern border with Belarus
Also, the border regions with Russia are being fortified with fortifications. https://t.co/hooDIpyM3C
📷 President's Office Deputy Head on TG pic.twitter.com/JfUBxZBd3E
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 11, 2022
