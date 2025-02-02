On 1 February, an employee of the Ukrainian military recruitment center (TCC) in Poltava was killed, while on the same day, an explosion occured at the military recruitment center in Rivne.

The Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) in Ukraine serves as a military administration body responsible for maintaining military records and managing the mobilization of citizens.

TCC was entangled in multiple scandals involving unlawful detentions of civilians on the streets. There have been accusations of corruption within the TCC, including instances where individuals were forcefully mobilized despite being unfit for service or evaded conscription by faking documents.

It comes amid growing tensions around mobilization as Ukraine experiences drastic manpower shortages at the frontline.

Poltava Oblast incident

A military serviceman from the TCC was fatally shot at a gas station in Pyryatyn on 1 February while he was escorting mobilized recruits to the 199th training center, Poltava TCC reports.

According to the Ground Forces of Ukraine, an unidentified assailant wearing a gray balaclava and military-style pants approached the serviceman and demanded his weapon. Upon refusal, the attacker shot the serviceman with a hunting rifle from close range, killing him instantly.

The perpetrator then seized the soldier’s automatic weapon and fled with one of the mobilized conscripts.

The Poltava region police later reported that both the attacker and the mobilized soldier were apprehended, and the weapon was recovered. A special operation named “Sirena” was launched in the region, involving coordination between military and law enforcement agencies.

The deceased serviceman, born in 1985, was from the Poltava Oblast. After completing mandatory service, he was mobilized in 2023 and assigned to local TCC duties due to limited fitness status, according to TCC spokesperson Roman Istomin.

“It is sad that some citizens forget where our enemy is, and succumb to Russian narratives and allow themselves such actions,” Istomin told BBC Ukraine.

The incident prompted a response from Olha Reshetylova, ombudsman for the protection of military servicemen and family members, who stated:

“Nothing can justify cold-blooded murder and nothing can justify calls for persecution of servicemen who stand defending their own state and conscientiously perform their duty.”

The Ground Forces Command has called for a swift investigation and severe punishment of those responsible.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated criminal proceedings, with the investigation ongoing. Under the Criminal Code of Ukraine, interference with the lawful activities of the Armed Forces during a special period resulting in death carries a prison sentence of 8 to 15 years.

Rivne Oblast incident

In a separate incident on the same day, an explosion at the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support in Rivne resulted in one death and six injuries.

The incident is under investigation by local authorities, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and emergency services.

The site of an explosion at the Territorial Center of Recruitment and Social Support in Rivne. Source: Ukraine’s National Police

Rivne TCC confirmed the explosion, stating that rescue services and law enforcement representatives are currently investigating the circumstances. The area has been cordoned off to ensure public safety.

In August 2024, residents of Kovel in Ukraine’s western Volyn Oblast protested outside a local military recruitment center (TCC), alleging the unlawful detention of three young men who lacked military registration documents.

The protest escalated as demonstrators attempted to enter the TCC forcibly and blocked the road in front of the facility. The detained individuals were released later that evening, and the protest concluded without casualties.

In response, the Volyn Regional TCC acknowledged the detentions and suggested that Russian special services exploited the situation by disseminating calls for rebellion through social media and enemy propaganda channels.

A recent investigation by Texty.org.ua also uncovered a significant Russian disinformation campaign on TikTok with anti-mobilization content, thereby undermining public confidence in the country’s defense initiatives.

Related: