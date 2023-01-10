Russo Ukrainian War. Day 321: Russian troops resume the assault on Soledar

Russian troops resume the assault on Soledar. Russia’s Soledar axis is highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication. The UK is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time
"There are hard battles right in these minutes in Soledar" in Donbas
Russian Wagner troops brought reserves and resumed assault, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Defense wrote. Russian troops have advanced in the area up to 3 km last week.
Daily overview — Summary report, January 10, 2023
A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 10/01/23.
The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 10, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:
Military Updates
Russian troops have resumed the assault on Ukraine’s town of Soledar, bringing new reserves. “There are hard battles right in these minutes in Soledar” Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense wrote. Russian Wagner troops brought reserves and resumed the assault on this small city in Ukraine’s Donbas. Russian troops have advanced in the area around the city up to 3 km last week.
According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):
- In the last four days, Russian and Wagner forces have made tactical advances into the small Donbas town of Soledar and are likely in control of most of the settlement. Soledar is 10km north of Bakhmut, the capture of which likely continues to be Russia’s main immediate operational objective.
- Russia’s Soledar axis is highly likely an effort to envelop Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication. Part of the fighting has focused on entrances to the 200km-long disused salt mine tunnels which run underneath the district. Both sides are likely concerned that they could be used for infiltration behind their lines.
- Despite the increased pressure on Bakhmut, Russia is unlikely to envelop the town imminently because Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes.
Losses of the Russian army
Humanitarian
Russian war against Ukraine causes the largest refugee wave since WWII – the UN Refugee Agency. RBC Ukraine reports, citing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), that Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused the largest wave of refugees since World War II. The UN Refugee Agency’s latest data reveals that more than 7.9 million people have fled Ukraine, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced people (IDPs).
Russian artillery shelled residential areas of Kherson, killing a civilian and wounding the other, Oblast head Yaroslav Yanushevych reported. The wounded woman is in hard condition, having a penetrating wound. Doctors are trying to save her life.
"Military surgeons led by Andriy Verba removed an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of Ukrainian serviceman
Two sappers supervised the operation to ensure the safety of the medical staff. VOG grenade is usually fired from under-barrel grenade launcher
Legal
Ukraine seized property worth 2 million USD of former minister suspected of treason. The Vinnytsia City Court seized the property of the former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, who is suspected of treason and is hiding in the Russian-occupied Crimea, the press service of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office informed.
"It wasn't Putin who tortured ppl, drilled their knees w/ hammer, raped them, forced to write on wall w/ their blood,tied wires to genitalia
These ppl convinced of their impunity that became part of Russian culture&must be accountable,"NobelPrize laureate
“Impunity has become a part of Russian culture,” Nobel Peace Prize laureate says. People who committed crimes with their own hands should not hide behind the abstract Putin, says the head of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviychuk that received the Nobel Peace Prize.
European Court of Human Rights will announce ruling on the Russian occupation of Donbas on 25 January
The ruling is expected to be the first decision of an international court that will legally establish that Donbas was occupied by the Russia since 2014.
European Court of Human Rights will announce a ruling on the Russian occupation of Donbas on 25 January. The ruling is expected to be the first decision of an international court that will legally establish that Donbas was occupied by the Russian Federation since 2014, European Pravda writes. The planned announcement of the ruling means the court has already decided whether Ukraine’s and Netherlands’ complaints against Russian atrocities in Ukraine’s Donbas fall within the court’s jurisdiction.
Support
Prime Minister of the Czech Republic personally "signed" the T-72 tank, which his country is sending to the Ukrainian military as part of the next batch of military help. "For the brave defenders of Ukraine," he wrote.
Germany won’t rule out delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, its economy minister says – Reuters. Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian military forces in the future, the country’s economy minister told German broadcaster ARD. “Of course, it can’t be ruled out,” Robert Habeck said, as Reuters reports.
Ukraine’s victory is the solution to Russia-Ukraine war – PMs of Czechia and Slovakia. The solution to the Russia-Ukraine war is Ukraine’s victory, according to prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Fiala and Eduard Heger. This follows from their statements in televised discussion of the Hromadske Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), Denik reports.
The UK is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time — Sky News. The UK is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time to fight Russia’s invading forces, Sky News writes referring to its sources. Such a move could help prompt other NATO allies, in particular Germany, to follow suit. 10 Challenger 2 tanks could be on the table.
New Developments
Moscow Patriarchate says it has churches in 19 African countries, angering Orthodox world but giving FSB expanded possibilities
Initiative's approval by the FSB, suggests the Russian church could be a front for expanding intelligence activities in Africa
Moscow Patriarchate says it has churches in 19 African countries, angering the Orthodox world but giving FSB expanded possibilities. In response to the Patriarch of Alexandria’s recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s autocephaly, the Russian Orthodox exarchate has established its administrative center in Kampala, Uganda. It claims to have parishes in 19 African countries. If true, the ROC MP could rival Alexandria in Africa. However, the initiative’s approval by Russian officials, especially the FSB, suggests the Russian church could be a front for expanding intelligence activities on the continent.
Ukraine-EU summit will take place in Kyiv, Sweden confirmed. Lars Danielsson, the permanent representative of Sweden, which currently chairs the EU Council, officially confirmed that the Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3. He also said that “Ukraine and military aggression against Ukraine will dominate everything that Sweden will do during its presidency in the EU,” DW reports.
The NYT published on its front page an article about Chechens &other ethnicities oppressed in Russia who are fighting for Ukraine
"Ukraine has no shortage of men, but we have to join and be a part of this war,"said veteran of 2 Chechen wars against Moscow
Assessment
- On the war.
The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of January 9, 2023:
Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to use reports of Wagner Group success in Soledar to bolster the Wagner Group’s reputation as an effective fighting force. Wagner Group forces claimed to capture territory within Soledar over the past few days, and many Russian sources have discussed the gains as indicators that Wagner Group forces may soon encircle Bakhmut.[1] Combat footage widely circulated on social media on January 9 shows Wagner Group fighters engaging in fierce small arms combat near the city administration building in central Soledar.[2] Several Russian milbloggers remarked on January 8 and 9 that Wagner Group forces are responsible for block-by-block advances in Soledar and other critical settlements northeast of Bakhmut, as well as within Bakhmut.[3] Prigozhin emphasized on January 9 that “exclusively” Wagner Group units are taking ground in Soledar, and noted that Wagner fighters are currently engaged in “fierce battles for the city administration building.”[4] Prigozhin will continue to use both confirmed and fabricated Wagner Group success in Soledar and Bakhmut to promote the Wagner Group as the only Russian force in Ukraine capable of securing tangible gains, as ISW has previously reported.[5]
Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill setting conditions for further institutionalized corruption in Russia through domestic legislative manipulations. Putin submitted a bill to the Russian State Duma on January 9 denouncing the Council of Europe’s Criminal Law Convention on Corruption and withdrawing Russia from the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO).[6] Putin submitted the bill on the grounds that the Council of Europe terminated Russia’s GRECO membership, thus removing Russia’s ability to vote but requiring them to cooperate on several obligations.[7] Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed that this move does not undermine Russian legislative capacity to fight corruption and emphasized that corruption has not been eradicated anywhere in the world.[8] ISW has previously reported on Putin’s efforts to institutionalize corruption through various legal manipulations, and Russia’s discontinued membership in GRECO would likely serve as another means by which Putin can institute legislation supporting and enabling corrupt practices without facing international legal mechanisms to hold him to account.[9]
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairperson Dmitry Medvedev likely gauged the willingness of the Russian information space to accept increased censorship of opposition voices in a Telegram message on January 8. Medvedev posted a message on Telegram on January 8 which he framed as a response to discussions in the Russian information space about “traitors who have gone over to the enemy.” Medvedev stated that a serious conversation began “between the bosses” (likely in reference to Russian leadership) on whether to respond with rule of law or with justice.[10] Medvedev noted that “quiet groups of impeccably inconspicuous people” operated in Russia to enforce “special rules of wartime” during World War II with great success, likely alluding to internal censorship.[11] Some Russian milbloggers appeared to understand Medvedev’s implied censorship and agreed, noting that Soviet security and counterintelligence organizations were highly effective at censorship and that “ideological people” are willing to assist these efforts.[12] Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin have recently intensified efforts to silence Russian milbloggers who criticize the Russian government, as ISW has previously reported.[13]
Key Takeaways
- Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin continues to use reports of Wagner Group success in Soledar to bolster the Wagner Group’s reputation as an effective fighting force.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to open the door for further institutionalized corruption in Russia through domestic legislative manipulations.
- Russian Security Council Deputy Chairperson Dmitry Medvedev likely gauged the willingness of the Russian information space for the censorship of figures deemed as pro-Ukrainian sympathizers, garnering some acceptance from the nationalist milblogger community.
- Russian and Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line.
- Ukrainian partisans may be targeting Russian critical ground lines of communication (GLOCs) in rear areas of Luhansk Oblast.
- Russian forces conducted ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast frontline and made gains around Soledar and Bakhmut.
- Russian forces continued to reinforce positions on the east (left) bank of Kherson Oblast.
- Russian forces continued to construct defensive fortifications and transport military equipment in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid continued concerns over a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area.
- Russian and Ukrainian sources indicated that a second wave of mobilization may be imminent or ongoing.
