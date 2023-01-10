Russo Ukrainian War. Day 321: Russian troops resume the assault on Soledar

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

https://twitter.com/DefenceHQ/status/1612772852322770944

Russian war against Ukraine causes the largest refugee wave since WWII – the UN Refugee Agency. RBC Ukraine reports , citing the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), that Russia’s war against Ukraine has caused the largest wave of refugees since World War II. The UN Refugee Agency’s latest data reveals that more than 7.9 million people have fled Ukraine, and another 5.9 million are internally displaced people (IDPs).

Russian artillery shelled residential areas of Kherson, killing a civilian and wounding the other, Oblast head Yaroslav Yanushevych reported. The wounded woman is in hard condition, having a penetrating wound. Doctors are trying to save her life.

"Military surgeons led by Andriy Verba removed an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of Ukrainian serviceman Two sappers supervised the operation to ensure the safety of the medical staff. VOG grenade is usually fired from under-barrel grenade launcher https://t.co/KKK3azZBB8 pic.twitter.com/Wt1b5sZSpM — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 9, 2023

Legal

Ukraine seized property worth 2 million USD of former minister suspected of treason. The Vinnytsia City Court seized the property of the former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, who is suspected of treason and is hiding in the Russian-occupied Crimea, the press service of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office informed.

"It wasn't Putin who tortured ppl, drilled their knees w/ hammer, raped them, forced to write on wall w/ their blood,tied wires to genitalia These ppl convinced of their impunity that became part of Russian culture&must be accountable,"NobelPrize laureate https://t.co/zhds4SSfo3 pic.twitter.com/1KwXl5OHvf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 9, 2023

“Impunity has become a part of Russian culture,” Nobel Peace Prize laureate says. People who committed crimes with their own hands should not hide behind the abstract Putin, says the head of the Center for Civil Liberties Oleksandra Matviychuk that received the Nobel Peace Prize.

European Court of Human Rights will announce ruling on the Russian occupation of Donbas on 25 January The ruling is expected to be the first decision of an international court that will legally establish that Donbas was occupied by the Russia since 2014. https://t.co/blzoRroCDC pic.twitter.com/QTpNz5EOEs — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 9, 2023

European Court of Human Rights will announce a ruling on the Russian occupation of Donbas on 25 January. The ruling is expected to be the first decision of an international court that will legally establish that Donbas was occupied by the Russian Federation since 2014, European Pravda writes. The planned announcement of the ruling means the court has already decided whether Ukraine’s and Netherlands’ complaints against Russian atrocities in Ukraine’s Donbas fall within the court’s jurisdiction.

Support

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic personally "signed" the T-72 tank, which his country is sending to the Ukrainian military as part of the next batch of military help. "For the brave defenders of Ukraine," he wrote. https://t.co/BUi5I1idNg — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 9, 2023

Germany won’t rule out delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine, its economy minister says – Reuters. Germany cannot rule out the delivery of Leopard tanks, heavier fighting vehicles than the Marders, to support Ukrainian military forces in the future, the country’s economy minister told German broadcaster ARD. “Of course, it can’t be ruled out,” Robert Habeck said, as Reuters reports.

Ukraine’s victory is the solution to Russia-Ukraine war – PMs of Czechia and Slovakia. The solution to the Russia-Ukraine war is Ukraine’s victory, according to prime ministers of the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Petr Fiala and Eduard Heger. This follows from their statements in televised discussion of the Hromadske Radio and Television of Slovakia (RTVS), Denik reports.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1612407963498565632

The UK is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time — Sky News. The UK is considering supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time to fight Russia’s invading forces, Sky News writes referring to its sources. Such a move could help prompt other NATO allies, in particular Germany, to follow suit. 10 Challenger 2 tanks could be on the table.

New Developments

Moscow Patriarchate says it has churches in 19 African countries, angering Orthodox world but giving FSB expanded possibilities Initiative’s approval by the FSB, suggests the Russian church could be a front for expanding intelligence activities in Afrucahttps://t.co/GYvx4xRaYw pic.twitter.com/g2K1GIwkN8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 9, 2023

Moscow Patriarchate says it has churches in 19 African countries, angering the Orthodox world but giving FSB expanded possibilities. In response to the Patriarch of Alexandria’s recognition of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church’s autocephaly, the Russian Orthodox exarchate has established its administrative center in Kampala, Uganda. It claims to have parishes in 19 African countries. If true, the ROC MP could rival Alexandria in Africa. However, the initiative’s approval by Russian officials, especially the FSB, suggests the Russian church could be a front for expanding intelligence activities on the continent.

Ukraine-EU summit will take place in Kyiv, Sweden confirmed. Lars Danielsson, the permanent representative of Sweden, which currently chairs the EU Council, officially confirmed that the Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3. He also said that “Ukraine and military aggression against Ukraine will dominate everything that Sweden will do during its presidency in the EU,” DW reports.

The NYT published on its front page an article about Chechens &other ethnicities oppressed in Russia who are fighting for Ukraine “Ukraine has no shortage of men, but we have to join and be a part of this war,”said veteran of 2 Chechen wars against Moscowhttps://t.co/nzvFfhI42x pic.twitter.com/7jmL99cS3Q — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 9, 2023

Assessment