Ukrainian partisans destroy railway lines to disrupt supply of Russian arms

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, has said that partisans of the occupied Luhansk Oblast damaged railway lines to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine.
“On the evening of 6 January near Shchastia city, an improvised explosive device was employed to destroy a railway line between the city of Luhansk and the village of Lantrativka,” he added.
The part of the line was also used by invaders to transport looted grain to Russia.
