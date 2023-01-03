Ukraine to receive 15 mln LED lamps in January as part of EU humanitarian initiatives

During a telephone conversation on 2 January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky briefed the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on the situation that is developing on the battlefields with Russia and on the consequences of regular Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure, Interfax Ukraine reports.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky thanked for the active involvement of the European Commission in the implementation of humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.

“The parties agreed that the first 15 million LED lamps financed by the European Commission will arrive in Ukraine in January,” the report notes.

Tags: energy efficiency, LED