Ukrainian runaway oligarch Zhevaho was arrested in France at Ukraine’s request

Yet another Ukrainian oligarch was arrested as the country’s new anti-corruption institutions continue investigations they started before the war.

This time, a runaway oligarch Zhevaho was arrested in France at Ukraine’s request. The court hearing on Zhevaho’s possible extradition to Ukraine is planned for 5 January 2023, Ukrayisnka Pravda reports, referring to an official from the State Bureau of Investigations it spoke with.

Before the 2022 Russian attack on Ukraine, Kostiantyn Zhevaho was the third richest Ukrainian businessman according to Forbes Ukraine. Zhevaho is accused of money laundering through the bank he owned.

Recently, one of Zhevaho’s strategic enterprises, producing military vehicles in Ukraine, was arrested by the state for wartime needs in the expense of the oligarch’s previous sins: