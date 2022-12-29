Ukrainian runaway oligarch Zhevaho was arrested in France at Ukraine’s request

Ukrainian runaway oligarch Zhevaho was arrested in France at Ukraine’s request

 

Latest news Ukraine

Yet another Ukrainian oligarch was arrested as the country’s new anti-corruption institutions continue investigations they started before the war.

This time, a runaway oligarch Zhevaho was arrested in France at Ukraine’s request. The court hearing on Zhevaho’s possible extradition to Ukraine is planned for 5 January 2023, Ukrayisnka Pravda reports, referring to an official from the State Bureau of Investigations it spoke with.

Before the 2022 Russian attack on Ukraine, Kostiantyn Zhevaho was the third richest Ukrainian businessman according to Forbes Ukraine. Zhevaho is accused of money laundering through the bank he owned.

Recently, one of Zhevaho’s strategic enterprises, producing military vehicles in Ukraine, was arrested by the state for wartime needs in the expense of the oligarch’s previous sins:

Sunset of the oligarchs: Ukraine’s war-time nationalization of strategic enterprises rectifies past sins

Ukraine’s court arrested seven luxury hotels as Ukraine continues seizing Russia’s and oligarchs’ property

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags