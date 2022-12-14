Ukraine’s court arrested seven luxury hotels as Ukraine continues seizing Russia’s and oligarchs’ property

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv partially satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office and imposed an arrest with a prohibition of alienation on the hotels owned by the VS Energy group, which, according to the investigation, is controlled by Russian citizens Oleksandr Babakov, Yevgeny Giner and Mykhailo Voevodin.

Namely, seven hotels from the Premier Hotels & Resorts chain in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Oleksandria were arrested. (Premier Palace Hotel, Premier Hotel Rus, Premier Hotel Lybid and Premier Hotel Slavutych in Kyiv, Premier Hotel Dnister in Lviv, Premier Hotel Odesa in Odesa, as well as Premier Compass Hotel Oleksandriya in Oleksandria).

According to the court ruling, it is forbidden to sell this property. However, the judge did not back the request regarding the ban on the use of this property. In addition, the arrest was imposed on non-residential premises of the trade and exhibition complex “Metrohrad” and the shopping center “Metropolis” in Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General, is conducting a pre-trial investigation on several charges, in particular – appropriation of property by the financial and industrial group VS Energy as well as intentional actions with the aim of changing the borders and territory of Ukraine and violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, Skhemy write.

In particular, according to the investigation, the VS Energy group is represented by three citizens of the Russian Federation: Oleksandr Babakov – deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Yevgeny Giner – president of the Moscow army football club CSKA. Giner is also a partner of the Russian state corporation Rostec, which produces and exports high-tech industrial products for civilian and military purposes. It is managed by former FSB officer Serhii Chemezov, a longtime friend of Putin.

This just the latest example of the recent campaign against Russian and oligarchic influence in Ukraine. On 6 November Ukraine arrested 5 strategic enterprises, including helicopter manufacturing giant Motor Sich and arrested its director Viacheslav Bohuslaev, accused of collaboration with Russians.