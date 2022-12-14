Ukraine’s court arrested seven luxury hotels as Ukraine continues seizing Russia’s and oligarchs’ property

Latest news Ukraine

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv partially satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office and imposed an arrest with a prohibition of alienation on the hotels owned by the VS Energy group, which, according to the investigation, is controlled by Russian citizens Oleksandr Babakov, Yevgeny Giner and Mykhailo Voevodin.

Namely, seven hotels from the Premier Hotels & Resorts chain in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, and Oleksandria were arrested. (Premier Palace Hotel, Premier Hotel Rus, Premier Hotel Lybid and Premier Hotel Slavutych in Kyiv, Premier Hotel Dnister in Lviv, Premier Hotel Odesa in Odesa, as well as Premier Compass Hotel Oleksandriya in Oleksandria).

According to the court ruling, it is forbidden to sell this property. However, the judge did not back the request regarding the ban on the use of this property. In addition, the arrest was imposed on non-residential premises of the trade and exhibition complex “Metrohrad” and the shopping center “Metropolis” in Kyiv.

The State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural leadership of the Office of the Prosecutor General, is conducting a pre-trial investigation on several charges, in particular – appropriation of property by the financial and industrial group VS Energy as well as intentional actions with the aim of changing the borders and territory of Ukraine and violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, Skhemy write

In particular, according to the investigation, the VS Energy group is represented by three citizens of the Russian Federation: Oleksandr Babakov – deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Yevgeny Giner – president of the Moscow army football club CSKA. Giner is also a partner of the Russian state corporation Rostec, which produces and exports high-tech industrial products for civilian and military purposes. It is managed by former FSB officer Serhii Chemezov, a longtime friend of Putin.

This just the latest example of the recent campaign against Russian and oligarchic influence in Ukraine. On 6 November Ukraine arrested 5 strategic enterprises, including helicopter manufacturing giant Motor Sich and arrested its director Viacheslav Bohuslaev, accused of collaboration with Russians.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags