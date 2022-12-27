Russia lost 620 soldiers in Ukraine within the last 24 hours – Ukraine’s General Staff

According to the December 27 assessment of Russia’s losses by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia has lost approximately 103,220 troops from the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Russia’s equipment losses are as follows, according to Ukraine’s General Staff:

  • liquidated personnel: 103,220 (+620 on Dec 27)
  • tanks: 3016
  • APV: 6024 (+7)
  • artillery systems: 1998 (+2)
  • MLRS: 418 (+0)
  • anti-aircraft warfare systems: 212 (+0)
  • aircraft: 283 (+0)
  • helicopters: 267 (+0)
  • operational-tactical level UAV: 1707
  • cruise missiles: 653 (+0)
  • warships/boats: 16 (+0)
  • vehicles and fuel tanks: 4652 (+5)
  • special equipment: 179 (+1)

“Data are being updated,” Ukraine’s General Staff notes.

Russian troop losses in Ukraine surpass 100K – Ukraine’s General Staff

