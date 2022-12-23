Zelenskyy has already returned to Kyiv after he visited Washington on 23 December

The Ukrainian president shared a short video from his cabinet. Yesterday, on December 22, he was in the United States, meeting with President Biden and the American Congress on a first foreign visit since Russia started its full-scale war against Ukraine on February 2022.

Zelenskyy has already returned to Kyiv after he visited Washington. He shared a video from his cabinet.

"Good morning and good health for everyone! Phones are already ringing, I'm in the cabinet. Working towards victory. Have a good day!" https://t.co/OXBpkmgN5U pic.twitter.com/wEAJrKJ2BT

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 23, 2022