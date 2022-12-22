US imposes sanctions on Russian naval entities

On 22 December, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new sanctions on Russian naval entities to deter Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.
“These accountability measures underscore a simple message: the Kremlin must end its brutal campaign against Ukraine,” he said.
The sanctions list includes a supplier of lithium batteries for the Russian Ministry of Defense JSC Battery Company Rigel, a developer of on-board hardware automated control systems for submarines and naval surface ships JSC Concern Avrora, JSC Kontsern Morinformsistema Agat, NRC Kurchatov Institute Crism Prometey, Central Research Institute of Marine Engineering, and five other enterprises.