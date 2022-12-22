Russo Ukrainian War. Day 302: Zelenskyy visits the US, brings back Patriot air defense battery

Zelenskyy visits the US. $1.85 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine. Putin and Russian Defense Minister Shoigu presided over a Russian Ministry of Defense Collegium in Moscow.

Daily overview — Summary report, December 22

There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/6909v3C9ZB

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 22/12/22.

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, December 22, 2022 is in the dropdown menu below:

At the same time, Ukrainian missile forces and artillery hit three control points and two areas where Russian forces’s manpower was concentrated.”

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy UAV of the “Forpost” type and two more – of the “Lancet-3” type.

In order to build fortifications in the Belgorod region , the local Russian leadership announced the recruitment of volunteers, for a monetary reward, for the arrangement of trenches and the installation of concrete cones.

[The occupiers organized a field hospital in the village of Novobohdanivka , Zaporizhzhia oblast. In Novotroitske , in the Kherson oblast, the Russian invaders rebuilt the local hospital for the treatment of their wounded. Sick local residents were forcibly “discharged”. In this settlement, the occupiers intensified counter-intelligence measures. All this indicates significant losses of Russian forces.]

[On December 20 of this year, the occupiers gathered at the field airfield in the Kakhovka district of the Kherson oblast suffered fire damage. There were about 30 units of artillery systems of various types, self-propelled guns and anti-aircraft guns, as well as ammunition and fuel and lubricants. Detailed information on the loss of equipment and personnel is being clarified.]

[On December 15 and 16 of this year, enemy ammunition depots in the Kadiivka settlement of Luhansk oblast were damaged by fire. The detonation at these warehouses lasted more than 20 hours.]

On December 17 of this year, a concentration of enemy personnel and equipment in the Horlivka area of the Donetsk oblast was confirmed to have been damaged by fire. There, 13 enemy servicemen were eliminated, 4 of whom were officers. An amphibious assault vehicle and 3 trucks with ammunition were also destroyed. Information about the wounded is being clarified.

In the Volyn, Polissya, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions , the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups of Russian forces have been detected. [Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation continue to be located in the border areas with Ukraine.]

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshchanka and Chervonopivka in the Luhansk oblast and Berestove, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Opytne, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Mayorsk, New York, Krasnohorivka, Nevelske and Maryinka in Donetsk oblast.

Continuing the aggression, during the past day, Russian forces launched 6 missile and 15 air strikes, including on civilian objects in the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, Russian forces launched 64 MLRS attacks.

To date, in almost 10 months, Russia has already lost more than 100,000 personnel, 3,000 tanks and about 6,000 other armoured vehicles in Ukraine.

“[Russian forces continue to focus their effort on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions and try to improve the tactical position in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas.]

Ten Russian warships remain combat-ready in the Black Sea, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Navy. “In the Black Sea, up to 10 Russian warships are remaining combat ready. In the Sea of Azov, Russian forces continue to control maritime communications, keeping up to two warships combat-ready.

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are nine Russian warships, including five Kalibr-type cruise missile carriers with a total volley of 72 missiles.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 22 December 2022.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Thursday 22 December, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 100400 (+660),

Tanks – 3003 (+1),

Armoured combat vehicles – 5981 (+2),

Artillery systems – 1978 (+6),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 413 (+1),

Air defence means – 212 (+0),

Aircraft – 283 (+1),

Helicopters – 267 (+0),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 4615 (+7),

Vessels/boats – 16 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 1693 (+5),

Special equipment – 178 (+0),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 653 (+0)

Shoigu lies about ‘record low’ death rate among Russian soldiers in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti. “Sergei Shoigu, Russian Defence Minister, has lied at the military board with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, saying that the death rate of the occupiers in the war in Ukraine was at a ‘record low’ thanks to the efforts of combat medics.

First aid is provided within 10 minutes. The wounded [in the war in Ukraine — ed.] are admitted to medical units within an hour, and to military hospitals within the first day. We achieved a low death rate at the stages of evacuating the wounded. In the hospital unit, the death rate was less than half a percent. According to Shoigu, this is the lowest indicator in the entire history of military medicine.”

Russia increases draft age limit and number of contract servicemen, aiming to reach 1.5 million-strong army, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Sergey Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, has claimed that the Russian army must be extended to 1.5 million soldiers. He is also planning to increase the draft age limit in Russia.

The minister stated that the troop strength of the Russian Army must be increased to 1.5 million. He added that the lower draft age for military service will be gradually increased from 18 to 21 years and the upper draft age limit will be increased to 30 years.

Shoigu instructed the Ministry to increase the number of contract servicemen to 521,000, taking into account the replacements made in the groupings of mobilised servicemen, as well as the recruitment of new formations. Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed he endorsed Shoigu’s suggestions about further structural changes in Russian Armed Forces.”

Humanitarian

One in four Ukrainians at risk of mental disorder due to war – WHO, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters. “WHO estimates that up to 10 million people are at risk of some form of a mental disorder, varying from anxiety and stress to more severe conditions, said Jarno Habicht, WHO’s representative in Ukraine. More severe conditions include post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) caused by distressing events.

Cases are rising after ten months of war, prompting a separate UN agency to launch online support services. According to the report, Ukraine’s healthcare system has been under pressure since Russia invaded in February.

According to the WHO, so far, there have been at least 700 attacks on the country’s healthcare system, and Russia’s increase in attacks on critical infrastructure since October has added to the challenges by causing blackouts.”

The situation in central Ukraine remains difficult, each oblast receives electricity limits, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of Ukrenergo national energy company. “As of the morning of 21 December, there is a significant power shortage in the grid, as well as restrictions caused by damage to the main networks by the systematic missile and drone attacks, the statement reads.

In this regard, power consumption limits have been brought to all oblasts, the exceeding of which will lead to the application of emergency outages. Ukrenergo also added that all types of power generation are currently working. However, the situation in the central area, especially in the city of Kyiv, is still difficult.”

The worst situation with electricity in Kyiv, 60% of transformers do not work, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of energy supplier YASNO. “There are no changes for the better. Today, the supply situation in Kyiv is the most difficult in the country. There are areas supplied with electricity for about five hours a day. There are those who have electricity for two or three hours a day. And there are those who have been without electricity at all since the last shelling.

The city cannot get power from the country’s power grid due to damage to high-voltage equipment. […] The key problem in Kyiv now is not generation, but networks said a representative of YASNO. The network can’t work when 60% of Transformers are out of service. It is impossible to supply electricity to places where there is no equipment, Kovalenko explained.

Could it be better than now? Maybe when the repair work is completed and when the restoration scheme works. Could it be worse? Yes, if we are shelled again. More precisely, if they damage 40% of the nodes that remain.”

Environmental

On the darkest day of the year, iconic locations worldwide are going dark to #LightUpUkraine This is part of $10m fundraising drive for generators for Ukrainian hospitals suffering from blackouts from Russian missile strikes https://t.co/uP3LMk20JI pic.twitter.com/2XwgGB5rdK — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 21, 2022

Talks with IAEA chief on Zaporizhzhia plant to be held in Moscow on December 22 — envoy, TASS reports. “Negotiations with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi are expected to take place in Moscow on December 22, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at a briefing on Wednesday. [..]

According to Ulyanov, the negotiations will focus on the creation of a nuclear and physical security zone at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. The process is halfheartedly underway but tomorrow, I think, it will be possible to clarify some points, the Russian envoy noted.

Ulyanov added that Russia would be represented by an inter-agency delegation of officials from the Foreign Ministry, the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard and the Federal Service for the Supervision of Environment, Technology and Nuclear Management. We’ll see how the consultations end, the envoy said.”

A safety zone around ZNPP will require mechanisms to monitor the situation — envoy, TASS reports. “The establishment of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant will require serious mechanisms to monitor the situation at the site, Russia’s envoy to the international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Wednesday.

If a protection zone around the ZNPP is established, it will be needed, as part of it, to provide for something more serious in terms of compliance with the agreement to stop [the shelling] and monitor the situation,” he said at a news conference.

According to the diplomat, the possible implementation of the IAEA proposal for the presence of the organization’s experts at Ukrainian nuclear power plants will not harm Russia’s interests in any way.”

Legal

Mass grave of Russian-killed people found in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Oleksii Reznikov, the Defence Minister of Ukraine, reported that a mass grave of victims of Russian invaders had been found in the village of Pravdyne, located in the liberated part of Kherson Oblast.

On 30 November, in the village of Pravdyne (Kherson Oblast), a mass burial of victims of the Russian occupation was discovered: seven civilians, including a teenage girl.”

Here is one of the wildest stories I have reported so far. As a Ukrainian ex-convict pursues his young stepdaughter, the Russians occupy his village. He decides to collaborate with the Russian world. What follows is more fit for Aeschylus' tragedy. https://t.co/OqR7Ma3x8c — Zarina Zabrisky 🇺🇦 (@ZarinaZabrisky) December 3, 2022

Support

US new $1.85 bn aid package to Ukraine includes first-ever Patriot air defense system – 1 battery A Patriot missile battery includes eight launchers. Patriots can shoot down ballistic missiles, which is a capability Ukraine's air defense currently lacks https://t.co/ZfiTwgZ5DV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 21, 2022

$1.85 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine, a statement from the US Department of Defense reads. “On December 21, as part of President Zelenskyy’s visit to the White House, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced $1.85 billion in additional security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion, as well as $850 million in assistance via the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

President Zelenskyy arrives to the USA on the invitation of President Biden, where he is set to talk with Biden, conduct a joint press conference, and address Congress. 📷 @pravda_eng pic.twitter.com/6cG4sLHua0 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 21, 2022

The Presidential Drawdown is the twenty-eighth such drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine that the Biden Administration has authorized since August 2021. Capabilities in this package include:

One Patriot air defense battery and munitions;

Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

500 precision-guided 155mm artillery rounds;

10 120mm mortar systems and 10,000 120mm mortar rounds;

10 82mm mortar systems;

10 60mm mortar systems;

37 Cougar Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;

120 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

Six armored utility trucks;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Precision aerial munitions;

Over 2,700 grenade launchers and small arms;

Claymore anti-personnel munitions;

Demolition munitions and equipment;

Night vision devices and optics;

Tactical secure communications systems;

Body armor and other field equipment.

Under USAI, the DoD will also provide Ukraine with:

45,000 152mm artillery rounds;

20,000 122mm artillery rounds;

50,000 122mm GRAD rockets;

100,000 rounds of 125mm tank ammunition;

SATCOM terminals and services;

Funding for training, maintenance, and sustainment.

Unlike Presidential Drawdown, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry rather than delivering equipment that is drawn down from DoD stocks. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Russia’s unrelenting and brutal air attacks against critical infrastructure have only reinforced the need to provide Ukraine with sophisticated air defense capabilities. At President Biden’s direction, the United States has prioritized the provision of air defense systems to help Ukraine defend its people from Russian aggression. The Patriot air defense system in this security assistance package is one of the world’s most advanced air defense capabilities. Once operational, it will add to a layered defense to counter the full range of threats currently menacing Ukraine’s cities and civilians. The Patriot system will augment previous air defense capabilities the United States has provided Ukraine, which include NASAMs, missiles for HAWK air defense systems, Stingers, and equipment to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles.

In total, the United States has now committed more than $21.9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden Administration. Since 2014, the United States has committed approximately $24 billion in security assistance to Ukraine and approximately $21.2 billion since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked, full-scale invasion on February 24. Through PDA and USAI, DoD continues to work with Ukraine to meet both its immediate as well as its longer-term security assistance needs.”

Congress Proposes More Than $44 Billion for Ukraine, The New York Times reports. “The giant annual spending bill unveiled by Congress on Tuesday contains more than $44 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, renewing the US commitment to the country’s defense as Russia’s invasion grinds toward a second year. The new wave of aid for Ukraine — billions more than President Biden requested in mid-November — comes amid growing concerns among the country’s backers about the depth of America’s support. Some Republicans have questioned the massive spending, while some progressives have called for peace talks.

The aid package consists mostly of military spending, including nearly $20 billion to arm and equip Ukraine’s forces, and to replenish Defense Department stockpiles from which weapons are being sent to Kyiv. Some of that money would also be used to bolster the defenses of America’s NATO allies to protect against further Russian aggression.

Another $6.2 billion would support a surge of US forces in Eastern Europe that Mr. Biden ordered after the Russian invasion, including thousands of American troops deployed to Poland and Romania.

The “omnibus” budget bill, which includes the new Ukraine aid, funds the federal government into next year to avoid a shutdown. If Congress passes it, US aid to Kyiv since Russia invaded in February will amount to more than $100 billion, allocated over four emergency spending packages. Congressional leaders hope to win approval for the spending this week.

Biden task force investigating how US tech ends up in Iranian attack drones used against Ukraine, CNN reports. “The Biden administration has launched an expansive task force to investigate how US and western components, including American-made microelectronics, are ending up in Iranian-made drones Russia is launching by the hundreds into Ukraine, multiple officials familiar with the effort tell CNN. The US has imposed tough export control restrictions and sanctions to prevent Iran from obtaining high-end materials, but evidence has emerged that suggests Iran is finding an abundance of commercially-available technology.

Last month, the UK-based investigative organization Conflict Armament Research examined several drones that had been downed in Ukraine and found that 82% of their components were manufactured by companies based in the US. […]

Their apparently unintentional ensnarement in Iran’s drone manufacturing industry underscores how inexpensive products intended for civilian use can be easily retrofitted for military purposes, and often fall just outside the bounds of sanctions and export control regimes. […]

Conflict Armament Research found that the Iranian drones they examined in Ukraine in November had “higher-end technological capabilities,” including tactical-grade sensors and semiconductors sourced outside of Iran, demonstrating that Tehran has been able to circumvent current sanction regimes and has added more capabilities and resiliency to its weapons.”

Iceland transfers about 12,000 pieces of winter clothing to Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports. “Iceland has provided assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces — about 12,000 pieces of winter clothing, including merino wool socks and sweaters, hats, winter gloves, shoes and outerwear.”

New Developments

Your money is not charity, It’s an investment – Zelensky, The New York Times ” The decisions of Congress, Zelensky said, can save Ukraine. Let these decisions be taken, he says, pivoting from a message of thanks to a plea to approve the new round of nearly $50 billion for Ukraine. Zelensky warns that if Russia is not defeated in Ukraine, it is bound to come soon for other US allies in Europe. Many US officials and Russia analysts hold this conviction. Your money is not charity, Zelensky says. It’s an investment.” Ukrainian soldiers can operate US tanks and warplanes perfectly – Zelensky to US Congress, Ukrinform “The United States can significantly speed up Ukraine’s victory in the war with Russia by boosting the supply of a range of military equipment to Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine never asked the American soldiers to fight on our land instead of us. I assure you that Ukrainian soldiers can perfectly operate American tanks and planes themselves. Our lack of armoured vehicles and aviation prolongs this war and allows Russia to kill our people, to keep the occupied cities and villages of Ukraine in totalitarian conditions, Zelensky said. He added that only Russia could stop its aggression if it wanted to but YOU can speed up our victory.” Ukrainian delegation will ask for ATACMS in the USA, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Politico. “During the meeting with Biden and his national security team, the Ukrainian delegation is expected to make another round of pleas for long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and Grey Eagle and Reaper drones, according to a person familiar with the discussions. It is noted that US officials are not ready to budge when it comes to this topic. The White House also categorically refuses to send ATACMS.” Zelensky sees a just peace as no compromises on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, Ukrinform “What is just peace? It is a philosophical question. Can we talk about just war? I think, for all of us, just peace is different. What is it for me as the President? No compromises on our land, territorial integrity, our sovereignty,” Zelensky said.In his words, just peace provides for the reimbursement of all the damage caused by Russian armed aggression. At the same time, the President of Ukraine believes there can be no just peace for those parents who have lost their son or daughter on the front.” Zelensky’s ‘Hollywood-style’ US visit a ‘proxy war’ promotion – Moscow, the Russian propaganda outlet RT “Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has accused Washington of waging a “proxy war” against Moscow, saying that all the statements and declarations made during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s visit only further prove that the Biden administration is not interested in a peaceful settlement. Washington is throwing all its colossal resources, weapons, and intelligence capabilities at Kiev in pursuit of the “manic idea of defeating the Russians on the battlefield, Antonov said.” Putin has said he has no regrets about launching what he calls his “special military operation”, arguing Russia had no choice but to stand up to arrogant Western powers, Reuters “On Wednesday he said he still considered Ukrainians – who have been killed in their tens of thousands, forced to flee in their millions, and seen whole towns and cities destroyed – to be a “brotherly” people. What is happening is of course a tragedy, our common tragedy, but it is not a result of our policy, Putin said. On the contrary, it’s the result of the policy of other countries, third countries, who have always striven for this, the disintegration of the Russian world. To a certain extent, they succeeded, and pushed us to the line where we are now.” Putin still sees Ukrainians as a fraternal nation, TASS “Russian President Vladimir Putin insists that he still views the Ukrainian people as a fraternal nation. We have nothing to be rebuked for. I am saying this quite responsibly. We have always – and you know my position – considered the Ukrainian people to be a brotherly nation. I still think so, he stressed at an expanded board session of the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.” Biden remarks on 300 days of Putin’s war against Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing CNN. “Mr President, it’s good to have you back. It’s an honour to be by your side in the united defence against what is a brutal, brutal war waged by Putin. Hard to believe, 300 days going through this, and Putin has waged a brutal assault on the Ukrainians’ right to exist as a nation, and the attack on innocent Ukrainian people for no reason other than to intimidate, Biden stressed. Biden also noted the escalated Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy and civil infrastructure. In his words, Putin is trying to use winter as a weapon. The President of the United States reassured that Americans, along with European allies, stand with Ukraine.” China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis maintain restraint -President Xi, Reuters “China hopes all parties in the Ukraine crisis will maintain restraint and resolve security concerns through political means, President Xi Jinping told Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party, during a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese state media Xinhua reported.” Putin claims to keep developing the nuclear triad as a “sovereignty guarantee” for Russia, Ukrainska Pravda Putin “has claimed that he plans to further develop the combat readiness of the Russian nuclear triad as a sovereignty and territorial integrity guarantee. We will sustain and improve the combat readiness of the nuclear triad. This is the main guarantee for preserving our sovereignty, territorial integrity, strategic parity and the balance of power in the world. This year, the quantity of modern armament in the strategic nuclear forces surpassed 91%.” Putin says the Russian army must tackle problems it has suffered in Ukraine, Reuters “President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army must learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide in terms of equipment and hardware.” Putin claims Russia wanted to join the civilised world but was not welcomed, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti. “We always wanted to be a part of this so-called civilised world. And after the collapse of the USSR, which we allowed with our own hands, it seemed to us that from day to day, we would become part of this so-called civilised world. And as it turned out, we were not expected there, in spite of all our efforts and attempts, [President Putin said].” US Congress Plans to Label Russia “Aggressor State” Instead Sponsor of Terrorism, European Pravda “Congressional leadership is working on the rapid introduction of a bill condemning Russia as an “Aggressor State.” Still, they do not aim at designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. According to the American outlet The Hill, the designation would provide President Biden new sanctions authorities to target Russian officials. […] The state sponsor of terrorism label would isolate Moscow internationally and compel the US to impose costs on countries engaging with the Kremlin. The Biden administration has rejected that effort, saying it would tie the hands of the US in engaging with Russia generally and box in the administration on any diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On November 21, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly recognised the Russian Federation and its regime as a terrorist state. On November 23, the European Parliament recognised Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and as a state that “uses means of terrorism.”

Belarus restricts access to parts of the region bordering Ukraine and Russia, Reuters “Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region. Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in February, and there has been growing Russian and Belarusian military activity in recent months.” Shoigu wants to form another army on the border due to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti. “Sergey Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister, has said that the Russian Federation should create a group of troops on the border with Finland due to the accession of this country and Sweden to NATO.” Kremlin refuses to reveal the location of frontline which Putin allegedly “visited”, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing RIA Novosti. “Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, refused to disclose the location of the war zone in Ukraine, which, according to the Kremlin, had been recently visited by Vladimir Putin.” On 20 December, the media reported thatPresident Zelenskyy visited the city of Bakhmut, which is the hottest spot on the front. On the same evening, Peskov said that Putin visited the war zone in Ukraine on 16 December, including a headquarters of the Russian armed forces. After Peskov’s statement about Putin’s visit to the front, investigative journalists found out that he had been in the city of Rostov-on-Don [Russia].

