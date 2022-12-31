Russo Ukrainian War. Day 311: “We will win this war” – Zelenskyy

In total, 1116 bodies of civilians killed by Russian invaders were found in all areas liberated by Ukraine so far — Police. It was reported by the head of the Department of Organizational Analytical Support and Operational Response of the National Police, Police General Oleksiy Sergeev during the press brief. He said that in total, 1116 bodies of civilians killed by Russian invaders were found in areas liberated by Ukraine in all four regions: Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv Oblasts. 31 of the victims are children.

At least 185 civilians were killed by mines during the Russian war against Ukraine. Since the full-scale Russian war against Ukraine began on 24 February, 185 civilians died in Ukraine because of the mines. The highest casualties were in the areas liberated by Ukrainian troops from Russian occupation, where Russian troops left a lot of mines.

Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine. Stretchers of Ukrainian paramedics are soaked with blood in the backyard of one of the local hospitals. Ukraine keeps fighting, while the Russian genocidal war rages on. Freedom comes at a great cost.

📷Kostiantyn Revutskiy pic.twitter.com/7421n0tTbh — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 30, 2022

Environmental

Zelenskyy held the 45th meeting of the Staff in 2022. The focus was Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, the situation in the south, on the border, supply of weapons and the strengthening of air defense. The energy sector and clean energy become the most important task for 2023.

More than 2,155 km of state, communal and local roads have already been cleared of the consequences of the war, according to Ukravtodor. “Today we are working on bridges: 40 artificial structures are already in operation, and 78 temporary crossings have already been built. I want to specify some areas in which we work directly.

Kharkiv region: 612 km of roads and 17 temporary crossings have been cleared, and we are working on 4 more.

Kherson region: 255 km cleared and 4 temporary bridges built.

Mykolaiv region: 700 km cleared, 4 temporary bridges installed.

Donetsk region: 50 km have been cleared, we are working on 2 temporary bridges.

The first priority now is the road to Bakhmut, we are restoring this road. According to the general figures: today we have already cleared more than 2155 km of state, communal and local roads and already 78 temporary crossings, 40 major repairs are underway,” said Andrii Ivko, the First Deputy Chairman of Ukravtodor.

Legal

Crimean Tatar civic journalist sentenced to 11 years for refusing to collaborate with Russia’s FSB. Ernes Ametov has been sentenced to 11 years imprisonment two years after the 37-year-old Crimean Tatar civic journalist and recognized political prisoner was acquitted on identical charges and released from custody. There were no new circumstances to justify a ‘retrial’, and it is unclear solely whether the acquittal was always intended as temporary, or whether Russia’s FSB used its influence to get it overturned. The original trial of Ametov and seven other civic journalists and activists had already attracted international condemnation, and it is possible that the acquittal was intended to imitate a real trial.

New Year's Eve: explosions and injured: 5 in #Kyiv, 3 in #Zaporizhzhia, 3 in #Mykolaiv, 4 in #Kharkiv as of now. (the numbers will grow.) Drones now attacking #Kyiv. Support the initiative of #Ukrainian government. Demand a special tribunal for #Putin.https://t.co/LRSSk7GnUE — Zarina Zabrisky 🇺🇦 (@ZarinaZabrisky) December 31, 2022

Support

“We will be with you side by side as partners and friends in 2023,” said US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, congratulating Ukrainians on the upcoming New Year. “The spirit of Ukraine continues to inspire the world in our common pursuit of a better future,” Bridget Brink said in the video.

Poland delivers more Starlink terminals to Ukraine – Ukraine’s PM Shmyhal. The third batch of Starlink terminals that have come to Ukraine from Poland will support the medical and energy sectors of the country, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Smyhal said. Part of the Starlink terminals will be handed to Points of Invincibility all over Ukraine, according to Shmyhal. The Points of Invincibility are the shelters organized by the government of Ukraine to support Ukrainians during power outages caused by regular Russian attacks on the energy system. In these shelters, people can get access to the Internet, electricity, heating, and running water.

At least 46 countries/territories imposed total of >10,000 sanctions on Russia over the war, making it most sanctioned country, ahead of Iran, Syria, North Korea 8,613 sanctions placed on individuals, 1,658 agst entities, 92 agst vessels & 14 on aircraft https://t.co/3Wc6AJLsrj pic.twitter.com/RK4wqKd8gw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 30, 2022

New Developments

Putin plans to deploy nuclear weapons to Belarus – Belarusian politician. There are signs indicating that Russia is getting ready to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus in the near future, the Belarusian politician and former Minister of Culture of Belarus Pavel Latushko claimed in his interview with Radio NV.

Ex-Moscow chief rabbi calls on Jews to leave Russia immediately – Guardian. Jews must leave Russia before they become scapegoats for the hardships caused by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the former chief rabbi in Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. Goldschmidt believes that Jews living in the Russian Federation are in danger, as antisemitism is rising in this country. The Russian government may redirect the frustration and anger of Russians towards the Jewish community, Goldschmidt assumed. US drone observed explosions in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea. A powerful explosion was heard in Rusdian-occupied Crimea at around 10 AM, the local Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter reported. The channel says that, according to eyewitnesses, this was the most powerful explosion yet, and during the explosion, a helicopter and airplane were in the sky, while the missile carrier ship Bora was at sea.

Assessment