Russo-Ukainian War. Day 332: Heavy fighting for Bakhmut continues

Heavy fighting around Bakhmut continues; Russian sources continued to falsely claim that Russian forces are close to encircling Bakhmut. US Defence Secretary: Russia suffers significant battle losses and is running out of ammunition. Occupiers deported over 2 million Ukrainians, passporting them forcefully.

In Ramstein, NATO Sec Gen Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the news that Ukraine would receive additional military aid. Stoltenberg emphasized that it is of critical importance and will enable Ukraine to launch offensives to regain control of its territories. https://t.co/uMoM2KAHqO pic.twitter.com/CTdfWJ363A

There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/1fvj6ft6As

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 21/01/23.

Daily overview — Summary report, January 21, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 21, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

On January 20, Ukrainian Air Force launched 18 air strikes on the concentrations of Russian forces and 4 air strikes on the positions of their anti-aircraft missile systems.

[ Mobilization continues in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk oblast. Thus, the occupation administration of Alchevs’k prepared another batch of lists to replenish casualties among the Russian invaders. The replenishments will include, among others, the employees of the so-called Ministry of Emergency Situations.]

[The adversary is stepping up security measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia oblast. In particular, a ban on crossing checkpoints around the city of Melitopol starting March 1 has been announced in this settlement. A special pass to be obtained at the so-called commandant’s office only upon providing personal data is the only way to cross the checkpoints. ]

A similar situation has developed in Kalanchak, where local doctors were fired , and medical personnel from the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea were brought in to replace them. Local residents are not allowed to visit the hospital.

To provide medical care, the Russian occupant forces use not only the already overcrowded medical facilities of the temporarily occupied settlements of the Kherson oblast, but also equip kindergartens as field hospitals . In addition, all doctors in the central hospital of Nyzhni Sirohozy have been replaced, and only the personnel of the Russian occupation forces are now treated there.

The adversary suffers daily casualties in the war of aggression it has unleashed. According to the available information, more than 300 wounded occupants are being treated in the surgical department alone of the city hospital of Starobils’k (Luhansk oblast).

Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhansky axes: certain adversary units remain stationed in the border areas with Ukraine, but no enemy offensive groups were found . The forces and means of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, deployed to the Republic of Belarus, are actively reconnoitring the targets of neighbouring states, including Ukraine.

During January 21, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled occupants’ attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Novoselivs’ke, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka (Luhansk oblast), Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vasyukivka, Krasna Hora, Yahidne, Bakhmut, Predtechyne, Vodyane , and Mar’inka (Donetsk oblast).

On January 21, the adversary launched 7 missile strikes (3 of which targeted the cities of Kramatorsk and Hulyaipole) and 15 air strikes. The invaders also launched 68 MLRS attacks, including at the civilian infrastructure of Nikopol’.

[The adversary does not abandon its aggressive plans. The Russian forces carry out offensive operations on Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Zaporizhzhia axes, intensifying the employment of aircraft. Russian forces are conducting defence on Kupyansk, Lyman, Novopavlivka, and Kherson axes.]

[Russian forces do not abandon their intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country, and keep targeting civilian facilities and civilian residences, thus violating the rules of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and principles of war.]

German Intelligence Alarmed by Ukrainian Huge Losses in Battles for Bakhmut, European Pravda reports. “Germany’s foreign intelligence service (BND) is alarmed by huge losses the Ukrainian army is suffering in fighting against Russian forces in Bakhmut. According to Spiegel, the BND told Bundestag MPs at a secret meeting this week that the Ukrainian army is currently losing a three-digit number of soldiers every day in battles with the Russian occupiers.

The Ukrainians are currently suffering huge losses near Bakhmut. The BND briefing informs about three-digit numbers of casualties per day. According to the analysis, the fall of Bakhmut would have consequences for the entire line of Ukrainian defence. They say that Russia is now throwing soldiers like cannonballs since the losses there do not bother it, Spiegel informs.”

UNESCO and the Polish Ministry of Culture are training law enforcement and judicial officials from Ukraine's western neighbors to prevent the trafficking of Ukrainian artifacts looted by Russians. Poland leads this work, given their experience during WWII. https://t.co/goJdhCpYne pic.twitter.com/WdAt3CPWaj

Ukraine’s Armed Forces increasing creation of mobile air defence groups on northern fronts, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of Joint Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. “At the first stage of work, 19 air defence groups were created on the basis of powerful Ford F250 and Ford F350 SUVs, which are adapted to combat conditions. They will protect the sky both on the approaches to Kyiv and the airspace over settlements in the north and northwest of Ukraine.

According to him, the task of the groups is, if necessary, to reach a destination, open fire on the given azimuth of an air target’s approach […]. Naiev reiterated that mobile units are already protecting approaches to critical infrastructure facilities in Volyn Oblast, as well as strategic facilities in Sumy Oblast.

On 20 January, the groups received another batch of off-road vehicles capable of moving quickly and hitting air targets, including the Mohajer-6 and Shahed 136 drones.”

"In keeping with London’s more forward-leaning attitude toward military support for Ukraine, some British officials have expressed an openness to supplying the longer-range systems, sources familiar with the matter told CNN." https://t.co/ibDr5U57Wo

Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war and internal conflicts that ended in 1998, while the problem in Ukraine is a new one since the Russian invasion last year https://t.co/ZdYsmiABSO

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Losses of the Russian army

As of Saturday 21 January, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 120160 (+860),

Tanks – 3140 (+1),

Armoured combat vehicles – 6256 (+15),

Artillery systems – 2135 (+6),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 443 (+1),

Air defence means – 220 (+0),

Aircraft – 287 (+0),

Helicopters – 277 (+0),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 4918 (+15),

Vessels/boats – 17 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 1891 (+5),

Special equipment – 193 (+3),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 749 (+0)

US Defence Secretary: Russia suffers significant battle losses and is running out of ammunition, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing CNN. “Lloyd Austin, the US Defence Secretary said on Friday at Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Germany that Russia was running out of ammunition, and it has suffered significant combat losses. […]

The head of the Pentagon noted that Moscow is now turning to its few remaining partners to restock its tragic and unnecessary invasion, but even Iran and North Korea won’t admit that they are supplying Russia.”

Humanitarian

Over 2 million Ukrainians have been forcibly deported to Russia since Russia's full-scale invasion and forced to obtain Russian passports. The forcible deportation is carried out to "balance the demographic situation" in Russia's southern regions.https://t.co/0bJkDZOvUi pic.twitter.com/ylXE7Kc2Fn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

Ukraine appeals to the world for help keeping the lights on, NBC News reports. “So far Ukraine has managed to keep its power grid operating despite Russian attacks, but it desperately needs electrical equipment from the US and other countries. Waging an often desperate battle to keep the country’s electricity network working in the face of relentless Russian missile and drone attacks, Ukraine is issuing emergency appeals to the US and other countries to secure transformers, switches, large-scale generators and other gear needed to prevent a total collapse of its power grid, according to Ukrainian and US officials.

In meetings between Ukraine’s top officials and Western governments in recent months, aid for Ukraine’s electricity network is a top priority, a close second to Kyiv’s request for more weapons, the officials said.

The systematic Russian attacks on the power grid that began in October have left 17 million Ukrainians without a regular supply of electricity for extended periods, and some rural areas have been completely offline for days or weeks. About 40% of the electrical network has been damaged.

Electricity outages also halt or hamper water supplies and heating. Without power, water pumps can’t move water to homes, and many central heating systems in cities need electricity to heat water. Natural gas grids, also needed for heating and for stoves, have come under attack, as well. Mobile phone service, which relies heavily on a regular supply of electricity, has also been hit hard, with 50% of the country’s network out of operation. […]

Despite 12 major attacks on the country’s electricity network since Oct. 10 involving more than 1,300 missiles and drone salvos, Russia hasn’t succeeded in depriving Ukraine of heat and light. Utility companies have appealed to Ukrainians to curtail electricity use as much as possible. Authorities schedule daily rolling power cuts in cities across the country that can last up to 10 hours in a day or for consecutive days in areas freshly attacked or near front lines.”

Environmental

In the telephone call, Türkiye’s President Erdoğan and Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy discussed humanitarian and energy aid for Ukraine, as well as the operation of the grain corridor. https://t.co/iyFxEoL56y pic.twitter.com/HVislUhxtj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

How Russia’s War Is Impacting the Global Environmental Agenda, The Moscow Times reports. “The impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on biodiversity and the climate was not part of the official agenda at two recent major UN environmental conferences, but on the sidelines of both the consequences of the war featured heavily. These discussions demonstrated that far from eclipsing the global environmental agenda, the war in Ukraine has in fact created a new set challenges and is forcing a reappraisal of the transition to renewables.

In the months following the invasion, it seemed that climate issues were slipping down the agenda and that the financing of programs to reduce emissions (primarily in developing countries) would be cut, partly due to a sharp increase in defense spending by Western countries, leading to a slowdown in decarbonization.

The recent summits, however, demonstrated that such fears were largely exaggerated. There is increasing talk of the interconnectivity between the war in Ukraine, climate change, issues of energy and food security, the destruction of ecosystems, and a reduction in biodiversity.

Some consequences of the war can be said to have impacted the climate agenda. Firstly, global energy markets are transforming: many countries have changed their oil and gas suppliers, and are hurriedly building infrastructure for liquefied natural gas, reopening coal-fired power stations, considering extending the lifespan of nuclear power stations (or building new ones), and investing in new fossil fuel projects.

The medium- and long-term trends, meanwhile, remain unchanged: the significance and share of renewable energy sources continue to grow. Investment in this sector is increasing, as is its role in the provision of energy security, and technologies are becoming cheaper and more effective.

Secondly, the war is refashioning global food and fertilizer markets. Multiple countries are now planning to expand grain production and the sourcing of raw materials for producing fertilizer, which represents a threat to ecosystems and biodiversity.

Thirdly, reductions in the supplies of metals from Ukraine, along with partial sanctions and limits on supplies from Russia, are transforming global metallurgy. Some of the changes impact the extraction of metals required for global decarbonization and the energy transition, including steel, aluminum, lithium, nickel, copper, and rare earth metals. […]

At the COP27 UN climate conference in Egypt, representatives of Russian business — above all, atomic energy agency Rosatom — also spoke out against neocolonialism alongside representatives from the Global South. Employing rhetoric about the construction of a multipolar world, the Russian authorities attempted to bring non-Western countries over to their side, sometimes using the carrot of technological collaboration on green issues.

This amounts to a paradoxical situation, in which on the one hand, Russia is increasingly prone to anti-Western rhetoric and vocally advocates the need for a “sovereign green agenda,” while on the other, condemning the exclusion of individual countries from the global climate dialog and calling for the lifting of sanctions and trade restrictions on low-carbon technologies and goods required for the energy transition.

Russia continues to stress the important role played by its ecosystems in solving climate and biodiversity issues, an emphasis that is routinely criticized by environmental experts who accuse Moscow of being reluctant to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in other sectors or to develop its own renewable energy industry.

It’s worth noting as well that at COP27 Russia blocked mention of fossil fuel reduction or growing the share of renewable energy in the final communique, claiming its position stemmed from its support of developing countries.

Russia continues to support “technological neutrality,” arguing that every country should have the right to decide for itself how to best reduce emissions. On Moscow’s part, this chiefly appears to entail developing nuclear and gas-powered energy and relying on its vast forests to absorb its emissions.

The recent UN summits demonstrate that Russia remains interested in green diplomacy, something it has been working on since 2014. Following the annexation of Crimea and the ensuing sanctions, the country’s representatives suddenly showed far more interest in the green aspects of international collaboration, seeing them as an opportunity to continue dialog while also gaining access to financing and new technologies. […]

The Institute of Economic Forecasting, part of the Russian Academy of Sciences, predicts that Russia’s potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will have almost halved by 2050, mainly due to technological limitations. If true, that wouldn’t necessarily prevent Russia from achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, which could happen as a result of economic recession.

A fall in GDP, a decrease in Russia’s share in the global economy, and depopulation could all significantly reduce Russia’s greenhouse gas emissions. Indeed, we may see a repetition of the 1990s, when Russian emissions fell by over 30% — more than the amount required of Moscow under the Kyoto Protocol — due to a steep decline in industrial production following the collapse of the Soviet Union. But that can hardly be considered genuine decarbonization.»

Legal

European Parliament adopts resolution on creation of special tribunal for Putin and Lukashenko, Ukrainska Pravda reported on 19 Jan, citing European Pravda. “The European Parliament voted for a non-binding resolution on Thursday, 19 January, calling for the creation of a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The European Parliament believes that establishing such a tribunal would fill the large gap in the current international institutional criminal justice system and should be based on the standards and principles that apply to the International Criminal Court.

In the resolution, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) emphasised that the special international tribunal must have jurisdiction to investigate not only Vladimir Putin, but also Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, and the political and military leadership in Belarus.”

UK joins international push for Russia tribunal, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters. “The UK government said in a statement it had been invited by Ukraine to join the group and encouraged other G7 nations to also take part. These atrocities must not go unpunished, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said, citing the deaths of soldiers and civilians and the displacement of millions of Ukrainians.”

Occupiers deported over 2 million Ukrainians, passporting them forcefully, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the National Resistance Centre. “During the Russian Federation’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russians deported more than two million Ukrainians from the temporarily occupied territories. The Russians plan to issue a Russian passport to each of them. […] According to the National Resistance Centre, without a passport, deportees will not get any benefits or services. This way, people are forced to take Russian citizenship.

The National Resistance Centre noted that what the invaders call “evacuation” is actually deportation, because it is always forced. First, the Russians create a humanitarian crisis in the temporarily occupied regions, then they frighten people with the alleged offensive of the Armed Forces and bombings, and then those who succumbed to panic are taken to the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation – in particular, Krasnodar and Stavropol oblasts. This is done in order to “balance the demographic situation” in these regions, as the peoples of the Caucasus have been actively settling there in recent decades.”

Support

The US Sec. of Defense, Lloyd Austin, at Ramstein: Ukraine is unbreakable and inspiring. Meanwhile, Russia is losing ground and running out of ammo, but it is regrouping. There is no time for delay; allies are urged to increase assistance to Ukraine now. https://t.co/4u5UgPV09K pic.twitter.com/eCjYHkloEO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

West Still Blocks Two Most Needed Types of Weapons, but Will Hand It over Soon – Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, European Pravda reports. “Ukraine has managed to unblock almost all types of weapons by its partners, except fighter jets and long-range missiles. Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated this at a panel discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos, Switzerland, Ukrinform reports.

Yes, it takes time. Yes, we wish it didn’t take so long for our partners to decide. At the end of the day, we’re getting everything we’re asking for, except for two big things that haven’t been fundamentally unblocked yet – Western fighter jets and long-range missiles. Everything else is unblocked, said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy. Kuleba pointed out that nearly all conversations with countries began with refusal when the war broke out, especially regarding the most sophisticated weapons.”

Agreement on tanks for Ukraine not reached at Ramstein meeting, but German government to check Leopard stocks, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing FAZ and European Pravda. “Boris Pistorius, the Federal Minister of Defence of Germany, has said that Western allies have yet to agree on giving Ukraine Leopard 2 main battle tanks at the Ramstein format meeting, but he instructed his ministry to prepare for “the day that may come.” […] At the same time, he made it clear that Germany was preparing to be ready to dispatch Leopard 2 tanks as soon as possible if a decision was made in favour of the supply. […]

Regarding Poland, Pistorius noted that partners who have Leopard tanks are free to train Ukrainian soldiers to use them. Pistorius did not want to answer the question whether Germany will grant Poland and other countries a licence to export German-made tanks. According to the Minister of Defence, this is Chancellor Scholz’s decision.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish Prime Minister, hinted that Warsaw could dispatch a company of German-made tanks to Ukraine without Berlin’s consent if it waited for the approval for too long.

Meanwhile, the German government assured that the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine was never linked to the supply of Abrams tanks by the United States. Earlier, the mass media reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden, put forward a condition for the supply of German Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine: Washington should also decide on the supply of its Abrams tanks.”

Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis signalled his country’s support for the idea of confiscating frozen Russian assets and using them for the reconstruction of Ukraine, putting him on a collision course with the country’s banks who hate the proposal.https://t.co/fVaeHWeUuX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

Ramstein summit fails to agree Leopard tanks deal for Ukraine, Reuters reports. “The United States and its allies failed during talks in Germany to convince Berlin to provide its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, a key demand from Kyiv as it tries to breath new momentum into its fight against Russian forces. As protesters in Berlin called on their government to provide the tanks, the talks among military leaders at Ramstein Air Base ended without any such agreement.

Berlin said it would move quickly to allow allies to transfer Leopards in their own arsenals to Ukraine, if a consensus was found. But even that appeared to be inconclusive.

As Ukraine gears up for an expected intensification of the fighting in the coming months, General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, cautioned about the limits of Ukraine’s military to force out all Russian forces. From a military standpoint for this year it would be very difficult to expel all Russian forces from all bits of Russian-occupied Ukraine,” Milley said.”

Reznikov: Ukrainian troops will train on German tanks in Poland, Ukrinform reports, citing VOA’s Ukrainian Service. “Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that Ukrainian forces will train on Leopard 2 battle tanks in Poland, despite Western allies’ failure to reach a decision on whether to supply Kyiv with the German-made tanks. […]

According to him, agreements were reached thanks to the initiatives of Poland and Britain regarding the Leopard and Challenger tanks, respectively. As reported, the UK will begin training the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use Challenger 2 tanks in the coming days.”

Tallinn Pledge: 9 European countries promise unprecedented military aid to Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Tallinn Pledge. “A joint statement was signed by the defence ministers of the UK, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, as well as representatives of Denmark, the Netherlands, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. In the document, the signatories condemn Russia’s attacks designed to terrorise Ukraine’s people, including intentional attacks against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure which may constitute war crimes.

Together we will continue supporting Ukraine to move from resisting to expelling Russian forces from Ukrainian soil. By bringing together Allies and partners, we are ensuring the surge of global military support is as strategic and coordinated as possible, the statement says.

The signatories of the document note that the new level of support for Ukraine requires the provision of tanks, anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence systems that operate together with divisional artillery groups and “further deep precision fires enabling targeting of Russian logistics and command nodes in occupied territory”.

Therefore, we commit to collectively pursuing delivery of an unprecedented set of donations including main battle tanks, heavy artillery, air defence, ammunition, and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine’s defence,” emphasise signatories of the Tallinn Pledge. They also urged other members of the North Atlantic Alliance and partners to follow suit and contribute their own planned packages of support as soon as possible to ensure a Ukrainian battlefield victory in 2023.”

Defence aid according to press releases and media reports:

Poland is ready to take "non-standard action" and send Ukraine two of its Leopard tanks if Germany opposes the move, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński said earlier.https://t.co/B1O9ztUuHY — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

New Developments

Moscow continues to deploy air defense systems. Three Pantsir-S1 air defense systems were reportedly installed 2 km from the Ostafyevo airport owned by Gazpromavia company, a division of Gazprom.

📹 https://t.co/sPWhemPMhJ pic.twitter.com/rSsNUBUuHh — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

New military aid will allow Ukraine to advance – NATO Secretary General, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Spiegel and European Pravda. “Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, who participated in the Ramstein Format Meeting, has welcomed the announcement of new weapons’ deliveries to Ukraine. The fact that Ukraine will receive hundreds of new armoured vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles, and tanks will be of great importance for the country, said Stoltenberg. This support will not only allow the Ukrainians to defend themselves against new Russian offensives but will also allow them to launch their own offensive actions to gain control over the territory back, added Stoltenberg.” Polish Defence Minister believes ‘tank coalition’ building will end in success, Ukrinform reports, citing the Polish National Defence Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak. “Poland hopes for Germany to agree on providing Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and, generally, expects to build a coalition of countries that will arrange the supply of battle tanks for the Ukrainian Army. Hope comes from the fact that defense ministers of 15 countries met on the sidelines of today’s conference and we talked about this topic, Błaszczak said.” Kremlin tells ‘deluded’ West that tanks for Ukraine will change nothing, Reuters “The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its “delusion” that Ukraine could win on the battlefield.” Biden about Leopard tanks: Ukraine is going to get all the help they need, Ukrinform “US President Joe Biden commented on a question about whether he supports sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine, saying that the country will receive “all the help” it needs to fight against Russian troops.” Russia says relations with US at an all-time low, Reuters “Bilateral relations are probably at their lowest point historically, unfortunately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. There is no hope for improvement in the foreseeable future. Already poor US-Russia ties became even more strained last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting Washington and its allies to respond with a barrage of sanctions against Russia’s economy.” S. plans to impose new sanctions next week against Russia’s Wagner private military group, Reuters reports. “The United States will impose additional sanctions next week against the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that US officials say has been helping Russia’s military in the Ukraine war, a senior administration official said on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US Treasury Department will designate Wagner as a significant Transnational Criminal Organization. […] Declaring Wagner a Transnational Criminal Organization under US executive order 13581 freezes any US assets of Wagner and prohibits Americans from providing funds, goods, or services to the group.”

Why Jordan Peterson is wrong about Ukraine Jordan Peterson, 🇨🇦 psychologist & prominent culture warrior, endeavored to explain the reasons behind the Russo-Ukrainian War. Where was his take on Ukraine wrong, and how did it echo 🇷🇺 propaganda narratives?https://t.co/3FaesmEe7G pic.twitter.com/jZkLNHuh71 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 20, 2023

Assessment

https://www.understandingwar.org/backgrounder/russian-offensive-campaign-assessment-january-20-2023*