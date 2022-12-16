Russia continues to construct WWII-style defensive positions prioritizing area of Luhansk’s Svatove – British intel

According to the British Defense Ministry’s December 16 intelligence update, Russian forces continue to construct extensive defensive positions following the WWII-times military plans for entrenchment which would make such defenses vulnerable to precision indirect strikes. The northern sector around the town of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, is likely prioritized, according to the report.

Occupied Svatove on the map, situation as of 16 December 2022. Map: DeepState ~

The ministry tweeted:

  • “As shown by imagery, in recent weeks, Russian forces have continued to expend considerable effort to construct extensive defensive positions along the front line. They have likely prioritised the northern sector around the town of Svatove.”
  • “The Russian constructions follow traditional military plans for entrenchment, largely unchanged since the Second World War. Such constructions are likely to be vulnerable to modern, precision indirect strikes.”
  • “The construction of major defensive lines is further illustration of Russia’s reversion to positional warfare that has been largely abandoned by most modern Western militaries in recent decades.”

