Russian air force will likely continue a low rate of ground attack operations – British intel

In recent months, the number of sorties conducted by Russian tactical combat aircraft over Ukraine has reduced significantly, British intelligence reported.

“Russian aircraft now probably conducts tens of missions per day, compared to a high of up to 300 per day in March 2022. Russia has now lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the war, likely including an additional Su-24M FENCER fighter-bomber and a Su-25 FROGFOOT ground attack aircraft last week.”

The decrease in sorties is likely a result of continued high threat from Ukrainian air defences, limitations on the flying hours available to Russian aircraft, and worsening weather. “With Russia’s ground attack tactics largely reliant on visual identification and unguided munitions, the Russian air force will likely continue a low rate of ground attack operations through the poor winter weather,” British MoD added.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 05 December 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/pmOwk4EqC5 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/KEWi93TjT1 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 5, 2022