30% of Ukraine’s territory is mined, an area equal to two Austrias

The head of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service Serhiy Kruk informed that 30% of Ukraine’s territory is full of mines as a consequence of Russia’s invasion.
He told that 8,000 square kilometers of the Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblasts, liberated in Ukraine’s latest offensive, are currently being cleared of explosives, for which SES specialists from western Ukraine have been deployed.
