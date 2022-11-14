Ukraine has restored control over Makiyivka village in Luhansk Oblast, making it the 12th liberated settlement in the region

Source: deepstate map

According to the Luhansk Oblast administration and the video posted, Ukrainian troops restored control over the village Makiyivka in the northeastern part of the frontline.

Luhansk Oblast head Serhiy Haidai said that in total there are 12 settlements liberated in the Luhansk Oblast, which was fully occupied by Russians and annexed in September.

The settlement was already taken under Ukrainian control in late October, then recaptured by Russians in the counteroffensive but lost again.