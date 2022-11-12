More than 80,000 Russian occupiers died in Russia’s war against Ukraine

More than 80,200 Russian occupiers have already died in the war in Ukraine, Ukraine’s General Staff informed.

The total combat losses of the Russian Federation from February 24 to November 12 approximately amounted to:

personnel – about 80,210 (+810) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2838 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 5730 (+34) units,

artillery systems – 1,829 (+12) units,

multiple rocket launcher – 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 205 (+0) units,

aircraft – 278 (+0) units,

helicopters – 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1506 (+1),

cruise missiles ‒ 399 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 4,279 (+20) units,

special equipment ‒ 160 (+1).