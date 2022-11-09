Zelenskyy held meeting with Ukraine’s top officials: they talked about border protection, energy and winter

On November 9, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held another meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine, reportedly on the president’s website.

Members of the Staff listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the commanders of the operational lines about the situation on the front lines, coordinated the actions of the defense forces to repel the armed aggression of the Russian Federation and liberate Ukrainian territories from the invaders.
Information was also heard about the implementation of measures to strengthen and protect the state border of Ukraine.
Separately, those present considered the state of providing the units with weapons and ammunition, as well as the preparation of the troops for the winter period.
In addition, the participants of the meeting analyzed the course of restoration of energy facilities that suffered from Russian attacks, and measures for air defense of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.
The issue of passing through the winter period and ways to minimize the risks caused by Russian aggression were also discussed.

