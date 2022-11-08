Local residents in territories occupied by Russia hid Ukrainian flags underground like during Soviet times

Local residents in territories occupied by Russia hid Ukrainian flags underground like during Soviet times

Photo by 103 brigade 

Latest news Ukraine

Local residents in the territories occupied by the Russians put Ukrainian flags in jars and buried them in the ground to save them from occupiers.

When Ukrainian troops reached Ukrainian villages, they were surprised to see how many Ukrainian flags people had to greet them. Recently, a local resident approached a soldier of the 103 brigade of territorial defense asking them to help dig up the hidden flag.

The flag with the signatures of the soldiers of the unit will be returned to the owner, as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. And soon the state flags will wave on all liberated Ukrainian lands!” the 103 brigade press service said.

The practice of hiding food, banned books or documents in the ground was typical and widespread during Soviet terror policy to secure valuable things and just to survive by having some food during Holodomor.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags