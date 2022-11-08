Local residents in territories occupied by Russia hid Ukrainian flags underground like during Soviet times

Photo by 103 brigade

Local residents in the territories occupied by the Russians put Ukrainian flags in jars and buried them in the ground to save them from occupiers.

When Ukrainian troops reached Ukrainian villages, they were surprised to see how many Ukrainian flags people had to greet them. Recently, a local resident approached a soldier of the 103 brigade of territorial defense asking them to help dig up the hidden flag.

“The flag with the signatures of the soldiers of the unit will be returned to the owner, as a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. And soon the state flags will wave on all liberated Ukrainian lands!” the 103 brigade press service said.



The practice of hiding food, banned books or documents in the ground was typical and widespread during Soviet terror policy to secure valuable things and just to survive by having some food during Holodomor.