Ukrainian counteroffensive’s “main event” still to come – Defense Minister

Ukrainian counteroffensive’s “main event” still to come – Defense Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. Photo: RBC Ukraine 

Latest news Ukraine




Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Financial Times that the liberation of several villages from Russian occupation in recent weeks was “not the main event” in the planned counteroffensive, and the attack’s main event is still to come.

“When it happens, you will all see it . . . Everyone will see everything,” he said, disregarding media reports about the slow advance of the Ukrainian troops against heavily fortified Russian positions.

Reznikov confirmed the assessment of various military analysts that the Ukrainian main troop reserves, including newly created brigades equipped with modern Western tanks and armored vehicles, have not yet been deployed in the ongoing operation.

Too early to assess counteroffensive results, Ukraine committed only three of 12 new brigades – analysts

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags