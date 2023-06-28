Ukrainian counteroffensive’s “main event” still to come – Defense Minister

Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. Photo: RBC Ukraine
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told Financial Times that the liberation of several villages from Russian occupation in recent weeks was “not the main event” in the planned counteroffensive, and the attack’s main event is still to come.
“When it happens, you will all see it . . . Everyone will see everything,” he said, disregarding media reports about the slow advance of the Ukrainian troops against heavily fortified Russian positions.
Reznikov confirmed the assessment of various military analysts that the Ukrainian main troop reserves, including newly created brigades equipped with modern Western tanks and armored vehicles, have not yet been deployed in the ongoing operation.
