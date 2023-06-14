Ukraine made limited gains in counteroffensive at three directions on June 13 – ISW ~~

Editor’s Note The US-based Institute for the Study of War reports that Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in at least three directions and made further limited territorial gains on June 13.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar reported that Ukrainian forces advanced by 250 meters northeast of Bakhmut and by 200 meters south of Bakhmut.

Malyar also reported that Ukrainian forces advanced 500-1,000m in the past 24 hours around the administrative border between Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, liberating around three square kilometers of territory in the area.

Ukrainian General Staff Spokesperson Andriy Kovaliov reported that Ukrainian forces have liberated over 100 square kilometers of territory since beginning counteroffensive operations.

Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on June 13 that he assesses that Ukrainian forces have likely liberated more than 100 square kilometers.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued ground assaults southwest of Orikhiv and south of Hulyaipole in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of June 12 to 13.

Russian sources widely reported that the tempo of Ukrainian operations in the Orikhiv area has declined in recent days (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8).

Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Environmental Safety Department and Mine Action representative Major Vladyslav Dudar reported on June 13 that Russian forces are regularly destroying small dams in localized areas of southern Ukraine to disrupt Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.

Tags: Ukraine's counteroffensive 2023