Ukrainian Army liberates Klishchiyivka in Donestk Oblast

“Klishchiyivka is cleared of Russians and liberated by the 80th separate airborne assault brigade, the 5th separate assault brigade, and the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Lut’ (Rage),” Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

Colonel General Syrskyi posted a video on Telegram showing Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, and the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Lut” (Rage) with a Ukrainian flag in Klishchiyivka.

Klishchiyivka is located southwest of Bakhmut. It is the second town on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector liberated by the Ukrainian Army this week. On 15 September, Ukraine’s General Staff announced the liberation of Andriyivka, another town south of Bakhmut.

