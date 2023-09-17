Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukrainian Army liberates Klishchiyivka in Donestk Oblast

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberate the second town on the eastern front within a week.
bySerge Havrylets
17/09/2023
1 minute read
Situation south of Donetsk’s Bakhmut. Klishchiyivka village is located on the commanding heights. Map: Deep State
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), the Commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi confirmed.

Ukrainian troops regained complete control of Klishchiyivka, south of Bakhmut, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi reported.

“Klishchiyivka is cleared of Russians and liberated by the 80th separate airborne assault brigade, the 5th separate assault brigade, and the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine ‘Lut’ (Rage),” Oleksandr Syrskyi wrote on Telegram.

Colonel General Syrskyi posted a video on Telegram showing Ukrainian soldiers of the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, the 5th Separate Assault Brigade, and the Joint Assault Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Lut” (Rage) with a Ukrainian flag in Klishchiyivka.

Klishchiyivka is located southwest of Bakhmut. It is the second town on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector liberated by the Ukrainian Army this week. On 15 September, Ukraine’s General Staff announced the liberation of Andriyivka, another town south of Bakhmut.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts