Kyiv to decide when and how to talk with Russia – French President

French President Emmanuel Macron supports holding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on Kyiv’s terms at a time when it is convenient for Ukraine, Macron said during a press conference in Egypt at the COP27 summit.

“For my part, as before, I am convinced and assume that even now, at some point, we will have to return to the negotiating table,” the French president said, adding, however, that it should be “done within the framework of the conditions and within the terms , who will be elected by Ukraine,” Macron said.

Also, Macron noted that putting forward some absolutely radical conditions for negotiations would be hasty given the “high tension on the ground.” He mentioned, in particular, the power and water cuts that Ukrainians faced in connection with the Russian strikes.

The Washington Post, reported that the White House is allegedly calling on Kyiv to demonstrate readiness for negotiations with Russia in private.