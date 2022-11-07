Shamil Battalion from Russia’s Daghestan now fighting Russian forces in Ukraine

Magomed Saypulayev (L) and MP Oleksii Honcharenko (R) announcing the creation of the Shamil Battalion in Ukraine in a video published on 31 October.
Named for the Islamic divine who led the North Caucasian resistance to the advance of tsarist forces in that region in the 19th century, the new unit is of as yet unknown size but is committed to defeating Russians first in Ukraine and then in Daghestan and across the North Caucasus.
Its commander, Magomed Saypulayev, says that his group began to fight Russia “ten to fifteen years ago” but recently decided to join the battle in Ukraine against Russian imperialism there.
“We started the fight against Russia long before that, about 10-15 years ago. In Ukraine, we decided to continue it, since what has been affecting us for more than 100 years now affected [Ukraine],” Saypulayev said.
Editor’s NoteThe size of the new Imam Shamil battalion and its tasks are unknown so far. MP Honcharenko who announced the creation of the formation says that after helping Ukraine, the battalion will fight for the independence of Daghestan from Russia.
There are also three Chechen units fighting on the side of Ukraine – the Dudayev Battalion, the Mansur Battalion, and a Chechen unit within the Ukrainian army. Akhmed Zakayev, leader of the Ichkerian government in exile, says these represent the rebirth of the Ichkerian army.
In addition to these units, there have been numerous non-Russians from elsewhere in the North Caucasus and the Russian Federation who have made their way to Ukraine to fight for Kyiv against Russia in the hopes that Moscow’s defeat there will open the way for their freedom and independence.
