IT-army of Ukraine gained access to the networks of the Russian Central Bank — Minister

IT-army of Ukraine gained access to the networks of the Russian Central Bank, Ukraine’s Minister of the Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed.

“Thanks to the Department of Information Technology and the Department of Financial Market Operations of Nobank, we have a lot of interesting information about personnel, specialized automated banking systems, their output files, the principles of their interaction, KPI systems and other materials that circulate in the networks of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and are already analyzed by our specialists, Fedorov said. – If the Central Bank cannot provide its own cyber protection, how can it protect the stability of the ruble???”

He also said that Ukraine’s IT army is currently releasing the first 27,000 files to the public. Anyone can analyze, draw relevant conclusions and take action. Fedorov also shared the link to the files.

