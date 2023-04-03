Ukraine’s President, German Vice Chancellor and Secretary General of the Council of Europe visited Yahidne village, where Russians committed war crimes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić in the basement where people were held captive. Source: OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy Robert Habeck, and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović-Burić visited the village of Yahidne in Ukraine’s northern Chernihiv region on the anniversary of its liberation from Russian invaders.

During their visit, the President and foreign guests visited a school where, from 3 to 30 March 2022, 367 civilians, including 50 children and infants, were held in unsanitary conditions without food and water by Russian occupiers. Eleven people died due to the inhumane conditions, and the Russian occupiers shot ten.

The President and European guests spoke with the villagers who had been held captive in the school basement, which was less than 200 square meters in size.

As was reported, Germany’s Vice Chancellor and Energy Minister Robert Habeck arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit on 3 April 2023.

Following the visit to Yahidne, President Zelenskyy and German Vice Chancellor Habeck also visited the Oblast center city of Chernihiv, where they met with wounded soldiers and local officials.

Answering journalists’ questions during the visit to Yahidne, Zelenskyy also commented about the explosion in St. Petersburg which killed Russian propagandist Maxim Fomin, known under the nickname Tatarskiy. Zelenskyy said it is Russia which should think about the explosion in the St. Petersburg cafe.

“I don’t think about what is happening in St. Petersburg or Moscow. Russia should think about this. I am thinking about our country,” Zelensky said.

More about Yahidne and Russian war crimes in Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast:

