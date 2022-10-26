NATO will not allow Putin to win war against Ukraine – Stoltenberg

“Ukrainians have made significant gains during the last weeks and months. And this is of course, a great example of the bravery, the courage of the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference following a meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Oct. 26.

He assured that the Alliance is ready to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. “We cannot allow President Putin to win,” Stoltenberg stressed.