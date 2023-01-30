Stoltenberg asks South Korea to supply weapons to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asks the leadership of South Korea to reconsider the policy of refusing military aid to Ukraine and start supplying arms and ammunition, Reuters reports.

Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine but urged it to do more, adding there is an “urgent need” for ammunition.

South Korean law prohibits the supply of arms to countries at war. Stoltenberg cited the examples of Germany, Sweden, and Norway, which followed a similar policy, but changed it for the sake of Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General emphasized that the events in Europe also affect the Asian region.

“If we don’t want autocracy and tyranny to win, then they (Ukrainians) need weapons, that’s the reality,” said Stoltenberg.

Today, January 30, the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Seoul, and the Secretary General of NATO will go to Japan. It is expected that Austin will also raise the issue of arms for Ukraine.

Tags: NATO, South Korea, Stoltenberg