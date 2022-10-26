Liberation of village in Kharkiv Oblast visually confirmed, only handful of Kharkiv settlements remain occupied

Liberated Petropavlivka, Kharkiv Oblast, on the map. Map: DeepState Map, situation as of 26 October 2022.

The liberation of one of Kharkiv Oblast’s northeastern villages, Petropavlivka, has been visually confirmed, according to DeepState UA, the map service that monitors changes to the frontline in Ukraine based on the open-source data.

There was no official confirmation of the liberation of the village so far.

“Petropavlivka, Kupiansk district, transitions into the blue zone (red means occupied, blue liberated, – Ed). Photos of the fighter Chilli near the Petro and Pavlo church emerged on the internet,” DeepState’s tweet reads:

🇺🇦 Петропавлівка Куп'янського району переходить в синю зону. В мережі з'явились фото бійця "Чилі" біля церкви Петра та Павлаhttps://t.co/2jPxgBJPDx pic.twitter.com/KXVbTEKLgV — DeepState UA (@Deepstate_UA) October 25, 2022

The War Mapper Twitter account also reported the liberation of Petropavlivka:

Updates: 🇺🇦 are now visually confirmed to have taken back control of Petropavlivka, east of Kup'yans'k. pic.twitter.com/T6vramvZiq — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) October 26, 2022

Ukraine’s massive blitz-style offensive in Kharkiv Oblast that partially extended to the west of Luhansk Oblast and the northeast of Donetsk Oblast ended up in the liberation of most of Kharkiv Oblast, only a handful of Kharkiv settlements still remain under the Russian occupation: