Russia plans nuclear exercises

Russia plans to conduct the second Grom nuclear deterrence exercise in 2022, military portal Defense Express reported.

“We are talking about launches from three submarine missile carriers, hypersonic missiles, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, launches from strategic aviation aircraft, as well as a test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat,” military portal Defense Express reports. “Considering the list of forces and means, the key test area will be the north of the Russian Federation,” “We note that any launches do not mean the use of nuclear weapons.”

The first nuclear deterrence exercise took place a few days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.