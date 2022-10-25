Russia plans nuclear exercises

Latest news Ukraine

Russia plans to conduct the second Grom nuclear deterrence exercise in 2022, military portal Defense Express reported.

“We are talking about launches from three submarine missile carriers, hypersonic missiles, land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, launches from strategic aviation aircraft, as well as a test launch of the RS-28 Sarmat,” military portal Defense Express reports. “Considering the list of forces and means, the key test area will be the north of the Russian Federation,” “We note that any launches do not mean the use of nuclear weapons.”

The first nuclear deterrence exercise took place a few days before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags