Investing in Ukraine means investing in a future EU member state, Scholz says

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that Germany sees Ukraine as a future EU member, and will do everything to support the recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“Ukraine is part of the European family,” he stressed, and called on German companies to invest in Ukraine, to support recovery and the reconstruction efforts there. “One who invests in Ukraine today, will be investing in a future EU member state, which will be part of our legal framework, our single market,” he added.

“When we are rebuilding Ukraine, we are doing this with the goal of EU membership in our mind,” Scholz said.