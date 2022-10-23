Explosion reported in occupied Enerhodar hotel favored by Russian occupiers

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of the occupied city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported that on the morning of 23 October, the city’s local hotel was hit. The Russian occupiers liked to stay there and the building was damaged. Orlov added that there is currently no information about whether the strike resulted in any casualties.
