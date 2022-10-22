Russian missile strikes left almost 1.5 million Ukrainians without electricity – President’s Office

Russian mass missile strikes caused blackouts for almost 1.5 million Ukrainians, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko in Telegram.

As of 2 p.m., according to President’s Office, as a result of missile strikes: 672,000 consumers were disconnected in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, 188,400 in Mykolaiv Oblast, 102,000 in Volyn oblast, 242,000 in Cherkasy oblast, 174,790 in Rivne oblast, 61 913 in Kirovohrad Oblast and Odesa – 10,500.

Specialists have started repair work on the affected areas.

Tymoshenko reminded that a total of 18 missiles were destroyed by air defense forces and called on Ukrainians to save electricity.

On October 22, Russia massively attacked the energy facilities of Ukraine.

Starting from October 10, Russia destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

