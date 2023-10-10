Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Russia’s bid for UN Human Rights Council membership fails

Russia falls short of the votes required to join the Human Rights Council for the 2024-2026 term.
bySerge Havrylets
10/10/2023
2 minute read
The Alley of the Flags at the United Nations HQ in Geneva, where the Human Rights Council meets. Credit: Reuters
Russia was not elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2024-2026, Suspilne reported.

During the voting of UN member states on 10 October, Russia did not get enough votes to be elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

All 193 members of the UN General Assembly attended the vote in New York. As a result, 83 countries voted for the election of Russia to the UN Human Rights Council. To be elected, Russia needed 97 votes.

Russia’s participation in the UN Human Rights Council was suspended in April 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The UN General Assembly has elected the following 15 members of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2024-2026:

  • Albania
  • Brazil
  • Bulgaria
  • Burundi
  • China
  • Côte d’Ivoire
  • Cuba
  • Dominican Republic
  • France
  • Ghana
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Kuwait
  • Malawi
  • Netherlands

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets commented on the vote, saying that “common sense has prevailed.”

“The terrorist country, which blatantly violates fundamental human rights, commits genocide on Ukrainian soil, distorts international humanitarian law, tried to regain its seat in the UN Human Rights Council, from which it was expelled a year and a half ago. Has anything changed? Yes, for the worse! Since then, hundreds of similar atrocities by the aggressor in Chernihiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions have become known,” Lubinets said in a statement.

Dmytro Lubinets stressed that Russia kills people and destroys civilian infrastructure “not only on Ukrainian soil.”

“Like a real terrorist, it blackmails developing countries, offering them grain, weapons and even money in exchange for their votes!” Lubinets said.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman called on the United Nations to expel Russia from the UN Security Council.

