Russia’s bid for UN Human Rights Council membership fails

Russia was not elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council for the term 2024-2026, Suspilne reported.

During the voting of UN member states on 10 October, Russia did not get enough votes to be elected to the UN Human Rights Council.

What is the UN Human Rights Council? How does it work? ➡️ Find out more in this handy booklet from @UN_HRC: https://t.co/Ido5kPE6zH pic.twitter.com/lHhqipqHeT — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 10, 2023

All 193 members of the UN General Assembly attended the vote in New York. As a result, 83 countries voted for the election of Russia to the UN Human Rights Council. To be elected, Russia needed 97 votes.

Russia’s participation in the UN Human Rights Council was suspended in April 2022, shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

The UN General Assembly has elected the following 15 members of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2024-2026:

Albania

Brazil

Bulgaria

Burundi

China

Côte d’Ivoire

Cuba

Dominican Republic

France

Ghana

Indonesia

Japan

Kuwait

Malawi

Netherlands

UN General Assembly has elected 15 members of the Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC). @UN_PGA Dennis Francis congratulated the States that will join the Council for the 2024-2026 term. https://t.co/W2rC8rlOur https://t.co/5ye86B4Q9g — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 10, 2023

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Dmytro Lubinets commented on the vote, saying that “common sense has prevailed.”

“The terrorist country, which blatantly violates fundamental human rights, commits genocide on Ukrainian soil, distorts international humanitarian law, tried to regain its seat in the UN Human Rights Council, from which it was expelled a year and a half ago. Has anything changed? Yes, for the worse! Since then, hundreds of similar atrocities by the aggressor in Chernihiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions have become known,” Lubinets said in a statement.

Dmytro Lubinets stressed that Russia kills people and destroys civilian infrastructure “not only on Ukrainian soil.”

“Like a real terrorist, it blackmails developing countries, offering them grain, weapons and even money in exchange for their votes!” Lubinets said.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman called on the United Nations to expel Russia from the UN Security Council.

