Ukrainian writer Serhii Zhadan receives human rights prize

Ukrainian writer and poet Serhii Zhadan was handed the Sérgio Vieira de Mello award in Poland for contribution to the protection of human rights.

According to the winner, he will donate more than USD 2000 of the prize to the military defense of Kharkiv city.

Zhadan received more than a dozen literature awards, including BBC Ukrainian’s Book of the Decade award, EBRD Literature Prize and the German Book Trade’s 2022 Peace Prize. He also was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature.