Zelenskyy, Cassis discuss further cooperation in response to Russian terror in Kyiv

On Oct. 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis in Kyiv. They discussed consequences of Russian strikes, the modernization of transport infrastructure and rebuilding of Ukraine.

Also, the presidents reached an agreement on:

sheduling of the meeting of groups who would work on demining and construction of bomb shelters in Ukraine

cooperation within the UN regarding Ukrainian initiatives to create a compensation mechanism and a special tribunal to investigate Russia’s war crimes

Switzerland would continue to support Ukraine, condemn Russia’s agression and provide humanitarian aid, and support Ukraine’s digital transformation, Cassis said. In addition, he said Switzerland would send assistance to Ukraine worth more than USD 14 mln to help its digitization.

Before the meeting with Zelenskyy, Cassis visited Borodianka and Ivankiv in Kyiv Oblast. In particular, a kindergarten for children with disabilities.

Appalled by the #war of aggression against civilian infrastructure and moved by the #resilience of Ukraine 🇺🇦 and its citizens in #Borodyanka & #Ivankiv. 🇨🇭humanitarian aid and reconstruction #support are needed to overcome winter and beyond. pic.twitter.com/RD8jsdMlLA — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) October 20, 2022

Cassis noted that what he saw gave a complete picture of the atrocities committed by Russian soldiers and expressed his admiration for the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people.

“From the very beginning, Switzerland strongly condemned this Russian military aggression. We immediately developed concrete steps to support Ukraine. Switzerland is a neutral country, but this does not mean that we should not pay attention to what is happening in Ukraine. Mass murders of people are something that has nothing to do with neutrality or our values,” he emphasized.